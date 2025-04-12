'Tricky' first day of practice for Lawson at Bahrain GP

Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls car during practice for the Bahrain GP. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Formula One driver Liam Lawson was 12th fastest after what he called a "tricky" first day of practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Driving for Racing Bulls, Lawson clocked the eighth fastest lap time in the first session but was 12th quickest in the second practice window.

Racing Bulls team-mate Isack Hadjar impressed again, clocking the sixth quickest time, nearly half a second faster than Lawson.

The young Frenchman even finished one place ahead of Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen.

Lawson, who is yet to record a championship point through three rounds this season, said he struck minor issues in the second session.

"FP2 was more tricky for us weirdly because of the track conditions in FP1 making it a difficult session," he said.

"The balance in FP2 went away from us a little bit, but in general I think the car is in a good place, it's just fine tuning.

"I made a pretty big mistake in FP2 which dropped me down, so for all of us it's important to nail the lap, otherwise it's very costly here.

"Right now in Formula 1, the difference between a really good lap and a bad lap can completely change your position, so it puts pressure on us out on track."

The drivers will complete a third practice session and qualifying later on Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.

McLaren one-two

Oscar Piastri led teammate Lando Norris in a dominant McLaren one-two in the second practice.

Norris had led the first session in the full heat of the afternoon with a time of 1:33.204 seconds, but Australian Piastri bettered that in the cooler evening conditions with a 1:30.505.

That was 0.154 quicker than Norris, who played down the significance of the times and suggested McLaren might not be that much ahead of Mercedes if their rivals had turned down the engine power.

George Russell was third fastest for Mercedes, 0.527 off Piastri's pace under the floodlights with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli fifth.

"They (McLaren) are a long way ahead in the middle sector, where the tyres are overheating," Russell said.

"A bit of work to do but I think we're fighting for next best. I think it's going to be close between us, Ferrari and Max."

Four time champion Verstappen, winner in Japan last weekend but complaining about his car's brakes, is Norris's closest rival with one point between them after three races.

"The balance wasn't too bad, but we were struggling a lot with the grip," the Dutch driver said.

"We had a bit of a different approach to our Friday than our competitors, but the gap is quite big at the moment."

- RNZ/Reuters