Liam Lawson's 'emotional' call after F1 promotion

Liam Lawson will be driving alongside Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull next season. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson admits the last few days have been surreal since finding out that he'll be driving alongside world champion Max Verstappen next year.

Red Bull has confirmed that Lawson will take the second seat in the top team after Mexican Sergio Perez's departure was confirmed yesterday.

"It's very exciting, I still can't really believe it," Lawson told Red Bull.

Lawson was considered the front-runner for the seat, despite the challenge of his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who generally out performed him in the six races the New Zealander raced this season.

However Team Principal Christian Horner felt the 22-year-old Kiwi had the mental attitude to succeed.

"Liam got his opportunity and I think he's demonstrated to us in a limited space of time that he's got the right skill set and the right mindset to be able to step into a Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen."

Lawson has previously jumped into a car at short notice to race as either a reserve driver (in 2023) or as a late replacement for Daniel Ricciardo (2024).

He admits his selection to the top team hasn't really sunk in and his mind is racing.

"At least now I have an off-season to think about it, but I don't really know if I like that because I just want to get into it.

"It is positive that I have time to let it sink in, spend the time, do the prep, come back strong and ready.

Lawson said while he was well aware of the speculation, his seat was only confirmed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the past few days following a meeting with the team.

"I knew a change was on the cards. Christian was kind enough to send me a text, just a heads up that the meeting was good and then he called me with the classic one-liner.... welcome to Red Bull Racing."

The first person he then called was his father.

"He was very emotional and I've never really seen him like that which is quite cool.

"He's been a big part of the mentality I've had growing up and coming into racing, he let me believe as a kid that I could do anything if I believed in it enough and I worked hard enough for it."

Lawson now has to live up to being four time world champion Max Verstappen's team-mate.

It is a tough seat to hold onto with Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez all having had their chance since 2016.

Lawson said he has a good relationship with Verstappen.

"He has always been kind and supportive when I came in last year as a reserve when I was obviously feeling a lot of pressure, he was someone who was really good to talk to.

"It's cool to go up against him and as a team-mate, there is nobody better to learn from and so for me it's trying to be competitive as quickly as possible."

Lawson now has just over two months to prepare himself for his first full season in the championship.

He will return to New Zealand to celebrate Christmas and this promotion with his family. He will then have a couple of weeks relaxing at home before heading back to Europe.

Lawson is going to allow himself a cheat day on Christmas to eat and drink all the things he said he probably shouldn't.

The 2025 F1 championship season starts in Melbourne on 14 March.