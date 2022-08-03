Oakley brothers recognised for contributions to Otago Rally

Norman (left) and Roger Oakley hold their Ron Frost Award citations at the Motorsport New Zealand awards in Auckland at the weekend. PHOTO: MOTORSPORT NZ

Two Dunedin brothers with rallying in their blood have been recognised for their sterling efforts.

Roger and Norman Oakley do not seek the limelight but their extraordinary contributions to the Otago Rally were highlighted at the annual Motorsport New Zealand awards at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Saturday night.

The brothers were joint winners of the Ron Frost Award for exceptional efforts.

In its citation, Motorsport NZ said Roger Oakley’s "vision, commitment and selfless contribution have greatly added to rallying and motorsport in New Zealand".

Roger has been part of the organising team for the Otago Rally for nearly 30 years with particular emphasis on promotion.

He has helped the event grow from a regional rally to an event that is recognised worldwide and regularly attracts up to 30 international competitors each year.

"Although he would say that he is ‘just part of the team’, the initiatives that he has promoted have been instrumental in creating a wide public profile for the rally," the citation said.

Roger developed the international star guest driver concept, which brought several former world champions to the roads of Otago.

He was also the main instigator of the popular Dunedin Super Stage, successfully run for more than 25 years and promoted as a means to bring the competition to an easily accessible part of the city.

Norman Oakley has done much unheralded work for motorsport as a competitor, club member, event organiser and official over several decades.

He first competed in rallying in 1986, joined the Otago Rally organising team in 1990, and is now the long-standing chairman of the event.

"His efforts as part of the organising committee helped create the world-class event that attracts some of the biggest names in the rallying world down under," the Motorsport NZ citation said.

"Through many innovations the Otago Rally introduced, the profile of the whole sport has been lifted, and Norman has freely shared his time to help other organisers innovate."

Norman is a long-standing steward and clerk of the course, having officiated at the Dunedin street races of the 1990s and 2000s, and is a senior clerk of the course for rallying events.

"He is highly regarded by both officials and competitors for his knowledge and fairness.

"As a member of the executive and then board for many years, Norman’s wisdom and thoughtfulness have always been sought after, underpinned by his principles of always putting the sport before himself."

The Ron Frost Award was introduced in 2000.

Frost, who raced motorcycles and single-seater cars in England before emigrating to New Zealand in 1952, was one of the visionaries of New Zealand motorsport and key driver of the Tasman Series, which attracted Formula 1 world champions to race in Levin.