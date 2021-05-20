Ajax exacts revenge on Magic

Ajax guard Nicole Ruske drives past South Pac Magic guard Georgia Te Au during Tuesday night’s top-of-the-table clash in women’s club basketball at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Round two goes to Ajax.

The defending champion claimed an 84-67 win over the South Pac Magic in Tuesday night’s top-of-the-table clash in the Dunedin women’s competition.

The win was Ajax’s fifth in a row and avenged its opening-night loss to the previously unbeaten Magic.

It has been a long time since the Magic conceded that many points, although it was handed an 81-53 loss by Ajax on a night when it only had five players in 2015.

Ajax guards Hannah Matehaere and Nicole Ruske were key on Tuesday, contributing 24 and 23 points respectively.

Matehaere was influential early, hitting both from deep and getting to the hoop to give her team a 15-5 lead.

That forced the Magic into a time-out and, while its offence began to click slightly better after that, it trailed 20-13 at quarter-time.

At that point the Magic began its fight back.

Millie Simpson (12 points) began driving to the hoop and getting to the line, while Natalie Visger (14 points) began to impose herself on the game.

They helped close the gap to 33-30 at halftime, which became 35-35 early in the second quarter.

But it was never able to take the lead.

Bronwyn Kjestrup answered for Ajax to give it back the lead.

While the Magic hung around for a while, its defence became very foul-heavy and offensively it was unable to finish.

Ajax opened the gap to 49-38 and forced South Pac into another time-out.

This time it was unable to hit back.

Ajax led 63-52 at the end of the third quarter, before Ajax cruised through a comfortable fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Varsity withstood a late comeback to beat the Falcons Dandelions 79-72, leaving both sides tied with 3-3 records.

Point guard Rosie Davison was influential for Varsity and top-scored with 16 points, while Annabelle Ring had a big second half and finished with 29 for the Dandelions.

The Andy Bay Falcons claimed their first win of the season with a 74-56 win over South Pac OGHS.

Tarryn Dickson had 15 points for the Falcons, while Libby Briggs top-scored with 17 for OGHS.