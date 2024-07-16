Cardiff job for Bloxham

Reinga Boxham. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Reinga Bloxham has signed as the head coach for the Cardiff Dragons next season.

The Southern Steel head coach, who has been with the franchise for 11 years as an assistant and head coach, confirmed her destination to the Otago Daily Times last night.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity.

"The thing I love the most about my job is coaching and to be able to still be able to do that and have a new team, new culture, new venue, new fans all that sort of stuff really excites me.

"I think it will help keep things fresh for me. The timing for me is right in terms of where I am in my life as well."

The Cardiff Dragons, formerly the Celtic Dragons, play in the Netball Super League in the United Kingdom.

Bloxham served as Wales assistant coach at the Netball World Cup last year.