Ferns heading to Invercargill for third time in three years

Noeline Taurua. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Silver Ferns are heading back to the heart of netball in New Zealand.

They will play the South African Proteas in the final game of the Taini Jamison Trophy series at Stadium Southland on September 28, the draw revealed yesterday.

The opening games of the three-test series will be played in Auckland (September 21) and Napier (September 24), meaning the Invercargill game could be the decider.

It is the third international in Invercargill in as many years, New Zealand having played Australia in 2023 and England in 2024.

The Silver Ferns will then put the Constellation Cup on the line when they play the Diamonds in a four-test series in October.

Australia will host the opening two games in Melbourne (October 17) and Sydney (October 22), and the final two games will be played in Hamilton (October 26) and Christchurch (October 29).

The series — which the Silver Ferns won for only the second time last year — seems destined to remain four tests despite calls from both sides of the Tasman to add a fifth game.

"We’re excited to be hosting the Proteas for the Taini Jamison Trophy," head coach Noeline Taurua said.

‘‘South Africa is an ever-improving side, and these matches will be a great test for us as we continue to build our squad depth and combinations.

"The Constellation Cup is always a fierce battle, and every match against the Diamonds is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. We’ll be looking to put out strong performances both in Australia and on home soil."