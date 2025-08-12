Southerners to the fore in Ferns squad

Defender Carys Stythe has earned her maiden Silver Ferns call-up. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

You could call it a southern invasion.

Defender Carys Stythe’s punt on moving to the Southern Steel this season has paid off after the defender received her maiden Silver Ferns call-up yesterday.

She is one of four Steel players in the squad, including incumbent midcourter Kate Heffernan and twin sister Georgia, who has been recalled to the national team, and midcourter Kimiora Poi.

Stythe, who has been elevated from the national development squad, had a stand-out season with the Steel after joining from the Northern Mystics.

Georgia Heffernan made her international debut at the Nations Cup in England last year, but is yet to wear the black dress at home.

It is the first time since 2017 — when Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Jane Watson were plying their trade in the South — the Steel have had four players in the national side.

That is a coup for the southern region, which also has four players involved in the New Zealand World Youth Cup squad.

Mystics defender Catherine Hall has also earned her maiden Silver Ferns nod after an outstanding season with the ANZ Premiership runners-up.

Grace Nweke will spearhead the shooting circle after being given an exemption under Netball New Zealand’s updated eligibility criteria.

Nweke — who yesterday re-signed for the NSW Swifts — will be joined by Amelia Walmsley and the uncapped Filda Vui, Martina Salmon and former Steel shooter Saviour Tui.

Walmsley will miss the September series through her commitment to the Youth World Cup squad.

Wing attack Peta Toeava gets a chance to add to her eight test caps after being recalled. She had a strong season with the Mystics and has an undeniable connection with Nweke from her time in Auckland.

She joins a strong midcourt of the dynamic Maddy Gordon, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan — returning 10 months after tearing her ACL — and Tayla Earle, who has also been recalled after her debut in England last January.

Whitney Souness, a 44-cap midcourter, and Claire O’Brien, who made her international debut last year, are the big omissions.

Kelly Jackson leads the defence end. The three-time Dame Lois Muir supreme award winner joins Karin Burger, Parris Mason and Kate Burley.

Burley, a former Steel defender, is yet to make her international debut, despite being named previously, and missed the ANZ Premiership season with a foot complaint.

Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Selby-Rickit and Watson are unavailable.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua acknowledged that with several senior players unavailable, it was an important time to build new connections.

That was particularly crucial ahead of the Commonwealth Games next year and the Netball World Cup in 2027.

“It’s exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles," Taurua said.

"These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years."

The Silver Ferns host South Africa in the three-test Taini Jamison Trophy series next month.

They then put the Constellation Cup on the line against Australia in October, with the four-test series starting in Australia.

The Silver Ferns head overseas to Scotland to play two tests against the Scottish Thistles, followed by three tests against England in November.

Silver Ferns

The squad

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, Martina Salmon, Georgia Heffernan, Filda Vui, Saviour Tui.

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Peta Toeava, Tayla Earle, Kimiora Poi.

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Kelly Jackson, Catherine Hall, Carys Stythe, Parris Mason.

