Strong southern flavour to NZ youth side

Three southern players have punched their ticket to the Netball World Youth Cup next month.

Southern Steel midcourter Serina Daunakamakama and defender Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa and Southern Blast player Ella Southby have been selected as part of the 12-strong team to compete in Gibraltar on September 19-28.

Steel shooter Summer Temu has been named as a non-travelling reserve.

Former Blast defenders Laura Balmer, who earned a full contract with the Central Pulse this season, and Oamaru-raised Losa Fifita, who is the younger sister of former Steel player Taneisha Tofa and now plays for Northern, have also been selected.

Silver Ferns shooter Amelia Walmsley will spearhead the experience in the side, having made her international debut in 2023.

Joining her with ANZ Premiership experience are Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic shooter Kate Taylor and Mystics defender Charlotte Manley.

Mainland midcourter Josie Seymour also debuted for the Mainland Tactix this season.

New Zealand coach Julie Seymour is thrilled with the calibre of her team.

"We’ve seen tremendous growth and maturity from this group over recent months, and the final 12 have shown not only talent, but consistency, resilience, and a genuine pride in pulling on the black dress," Seymour said.

"We’re proud of the depth we’re building and confident this group will represent us with distinction in Gibraltar."

New Zealand are out to defend the title they won in 2017. The Youth World Cup has not been held since due to Covid.

World Youth Cup

New Zealand squad

Amelia Walmsley (Pulse), Charlotte Manley (Mystics), Ella Southby (South), Josie Seymour (Mainland), Kaiya Kepa (WBOP), Kate Taylor (Magic), Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Steel), Laura Balmer (Pulse), Losa Fifita (Northern), Sarah Guiney (Central), Serina Daunakamakama (Steel), Taiana Day (Mainland).

Non-travelling reserves: Avah Sila (Northern), Stacey Ah Van (Northern), Summer Temu (Steel).