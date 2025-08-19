Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio to leave Magic

Ameliaranne Ekenasio could move to the Australian league. Photo: Getty Images

Magic captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio won't be returning to the Waikato Bay of Plenty for the 2026 ANZ Premiership season.

Ekenasio recently announced she would be taking a break from netball, and did not make herself available for the Silver Ferns 2025 international window.

The Silver Ferns are now looking for a new captain, with Ekenasio leading the national side for a number of years.

It remains to be seen what Ekenasio plans to do next but a move to the Australian league could be on the cards.

Karin Burger became the fifth Silver Fern to sign up with a Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) team on Monday when she was confirmed as the latest signing at the Sunshine Coast Lightning for 2026.

The Lightning still have one spot left to fill - a third goal shooter spot. Australian-born Ekenasio grew up in Queensland.

Burger was the fifth Silver Fern to be granted an exemption to play in the Australian domestic league, in the wake of Netball New Zealand loosening its eligibility rules.

Former Silver Ferns Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Jane Watson will also play in Australia next year, but as they did not make themselves available for New Zealand selection, the pair did not need to apply for any exemption.

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa they would miss the 79-test cap Silver Fern.

"As the landscape of the sport evolves, we stand behind her decision and send our full support and aroha," Araroa said.

"We will miss her dearly but celebrate everything she has brought to Magic. We wish her nothing but the very best in her next journey. Ngā mihi nui, Meels, once Magic, always Magic."

Since joining Magic in 2022, Ekenasio provided consistency in the shooting circle and played a key role in guiding the team's attack, forming valuable partnerships with emerging shooters.

Ekenasio played several seasons at the Pulse before moving to the Magic. In 2024 she was recognised as the 2024 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year.

Araroa said Ekenasio left a huge legacy.

"While we are incredibly saddened that Meels will not be returning for another season with us, we want to take this moment to acknowledge the immense personal and professional contribution she has made to AVIS Magic.

"There are truly no words that can fully capture the impact she has had on our club. Meels leaves behind a legacy as one of the great legends of Magic, a legacy defined by integrity, leadership, and excellence on and off the court.

"Her presence has not only uplifted our team but has also made a lasting mark on netball in Aotearoa."

Ekenasio, who relocated to Tauranga with her whānau ahead of the 2025 season, said she had been honoured to represent the Magic.

"Magic have been behind me all the way while I returned from my second pregnancy and I can not thank them enough for this and supporting me and my whānau," Ekenasio said.

"It is four years that I will cherish while hitting some milestones with Magic and creating some history as well. Thank you to all the management during my journey at Magic and all the girls who I was able to play alongside."

"The community behind Magic is immense and getting out into the region are memories I'll hold close. Especially out to my Whakatane Netball Centre, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.

"A big thank you to MJ [coach Mary-Jane Araroa] who has always believed in me and given me permission to explore leading together. I'm forever indebted and Magic will always hold such a special place in my heart."

Her international career includes captaining New Zealand to Constellation Cup victories in 2021 and 2024, and being part of the 2019 Netball World Cup-winning side.