Stythe signs for another season with Steel

Carys Stythe. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

After a breakout season, Carys Stythe has inked another year in the South.

The rangy defender will return to the Southern Steel for her second ANZ Premiership season in 2026.

It is a big re-signing to keep Stythe, who won back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles with the Northern Mystics in 2022-23, at the Steel for another year.

Stythe became a fan favourite after a sensational first season in the pink and blue. She topped the league for defensive rebounds and sat in the top five for deflections and intercepts.

Her form led to her maiden Silver Ferns call-up, and she could debut in the black dress next month against South Africa in the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

She was previously a member of the Silver Ferns development squad and was named New Zealand secondary school player of the year in 2021.

The defender is the second player returning after co-captain and Silver Fern midcourter Kimiora Poi re-signed with the franchise.

Poi could have a bigger role next season with Silver Fern midcourter Kate Heffernan signing with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia after 101 games for the Steel.

Australian defender Dakota Thomas also will not return. She never took to the court after carrying an injury all season.