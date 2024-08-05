Champions Uni-Albion A just hold out determined PhysEd A

PhysEd A had a second nail-biter in a row in the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday.

They gave it a good crack, too, before slipping to a 52-50 loss to defending champions Uni-Albion A.

A dominant first quarter from Uni-Albion helped them hold off PhysEd the rest of the game.

An early run of five goals from Uni-Albion put them in front, before almost going goal-for-goal the rest of the quarter, at the end of which they led 16-10.

PhysEd won the second quarter 10-7, as goal shooter Meleitia Tatupu found her range, shooting at 100% to keep Uni-Albion’s lead to 23-20 at halftime.

The third quarter was also won by PhysEd, who trailed just 39-38 with a quarter to play.

The fourth quarter featured a massive defensive effort from PhysEd’s Della May Vining and Lucy Shirley, helping bring the scores level.

However, Uni-Albion scored three goals in a row to shut down any comeback.

College A beat Uni-Albion B 58-38 in the other game in the top half of the grade.

Uni-Albion B came out of the blocks firing to score the first five goals of the game but College fought back then scored the last six goals of the quarter to be up 13-12 at the first break.

College built on this lead for the rest of the game, increasing their advantage to nine goals at halftime and 13 at the three-quarter break.

PhysEd B also had another close game, holding on for a 42-31 win over St Hilda’s A.

PhysEd shooters Ella Harrex and Lucy McLellan both only missed one shot in the first quarter as their side grabbed a 12-11 lead.

The score remained close until the fourth quarter but PhysEd got a few runs of three to seal victory.

South Pac Tāiko secured their first win in the premier A grade after being promoted.

They put in a gutsy effort to beat the Southern Magpies 60-53.

South Pac are known for their skill and flare, which was certainly shown on court.

They led Southern after the first quarter by two goals, but Southern had a massive second quarter to put them in front 34-26 at halftime.

Southern held on to their lead in the third quarter, but it was cut from eight goals to five as South Pac capitalised on any turnover ball they could get.

The teams were locked together at 46-46 with 10 minutes to go. With five minutes to go, South Pac put the foot down, and their seven-goal win deprived Southern of the bonus point.

— Hannah Bisset