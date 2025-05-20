Dunn outstanding in dominant Steel win

Serina Daunakamakama on the move for the Southern Steel during their victory last night. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Aliyah Dunn put on a masterclass under the post to put the rest of the ANZ Premiership on watch.

The Southern Steel shooter slotted 52 from 54 attempts, including a two-pointer, to help them thump the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 69-41 in Hamilton last night.

It was a dominant performance across the court as they recorded their biggest win against the Magic and their first since 2022 to move to third on the points table.

And it was without Silver Fern Kate Heffernan, who is sidelined with a knee injury, and defenders Abby Lawson and Dakota Thomas, who were already ruled out with niggles.

Dunn was simply outstanding under the post, constantly finding space and readjusting to get front position.

Defender Carys Stythe was at her very best with a massive 13 gains and seven rebounds.

The Magic were poor by their standards and hurt themselves with 27 turnovers.

Khayne’-Lii Munro-Nonoa, who started at goal defence with Lawson out, and Stythe’s connection in the circle was seamless for hardly having spent time together.

Munro-Nonoa had a big job against Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, but she snaffled a great intercept.

The Steel sat in a box defensively, which allowed Stythe to get a hand to a cross-court ball, and the Steel punished at the other end to lead 11-6.

Errors were costly for the home side. Their timing through the court was out and they struggled to find any punch on second phase through their attack end.

The Steel’s quick transition through court caught the Magic, and Dunn dominated under the post.

She set herself up ball-side, and gave herself room on the base to keep Erena Mikaere’s reach out of play.

The Steel led by as many as nine, but Saviour Tui and Ekenasio sank two-pointers to close the gap to 19-13 at the break.

Stythe picked the pocket for an early second-quarter gain and the Steel had release options throughout the court to reward her.

The Magic looked disjointed, had no flow through the court, and put each other under unnecessary pressure.

That also came down to the lift in intensity from the Steel’s through-court defence to shut down the Magic.

Kimiora Poi, who was the engine room all night, changed her timing on the feed to keep the Magic defenders guessing.

Her front cuts gave her all the space to hit the circle edge, and Serina Daunakamakama played a brilliant supporting role.

The young wing attack let the ball do the work and just made good decisions on her release.

Poi picked up the crumbs through the court and suddenly the Steel led by 11 midway through the second.

Georgia Heffernan’s drive into the circle was brilliant, gliding through court, and she hardly had a defender near.

And that hurt the Magic. They let the Steel get a roll and then dropped back in their structures trying to shut down Dunn but forgot about the Steel’s other threats.

The Steel led 30-17 when Georgia Tong used her feet to come around the body and pick up a much-needed gain for the Magic.

The Magic banked three two-pointers, but Dunn replied with her own to lead 35-23 at halftime.

The Steel came out of the break firing, forcing the Magic into a raft of mistakes.

The visitors did the work off the ball to open the channels through the court and Heffernan and Dunn continued to dominate.

You cannot underestimate the work of Renee Savai’inaea either. The wing defence set up everything for those behind her and made life hard for Ali Wilshier.

Tui finished with a two-pointer on the buzzer to trail 50-34 at the break.

ANZ Premiership

The scores

Southern Steel 69

Aliyah Dunn 53 (52/54), Georgia Heffernan 15 (13/21), Summer Temu 1 (1/1).

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 41

Saviour Tui 19 (15/24), Ameliaranne Ekenasio 18 (14/19), Kate Taylor 4 (4/4).

Quarter scores: Southern Steel 19-13, 35-23, 50-34.