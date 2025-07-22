Nweke in line for NZ selection after eligibility change

Grace Nweke. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Grace Nweke could be in line to play for the Silver Ferns this year after Netball New Zealand changed its eligibility criteria.

The NNZ board announced yesterday it had reviewed its international selection policy and updated its eligibility criteria, allowing more flexibility for athletes who wanted to play domestically overseas.

Athletes who are playing abroad can now be considered for Silver Ferns selection through a formal exemption process, which will be implemented before the upcoming international season against South Africa and Australia.

It would have clear guidelines and assessment measures for any future exemption applications, NNZ said in a statement.

Chairman Matt Whineray said the board recognised the need for a more flexible and responsive approach.

"We’ve listened to the game and believe this is a positive step forward,” Whineray said.

"This update strikes a balance between flexibility and fairness, acknowledging the increasingly global nature of netball while continuing to protect the integrity of our domestic competitions and the mana of the Silver Ferns."

Nweke was initially denied the right to represent the Silver Ferns this season after opting to ply her trade in Australia with the New South Wales Swifts.

Nweke, who has earned 38 caps, has held the goal shoot bib since debuting in 2021.

It should be news that pleases fans, as the Silver Ferns could have been without two shooters for the South Africa series. Amelia Walmsley has committed to the Netball World Youth Cup programme in September.

Chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the change ensured players were supported through clear and transparent decision-making.

"Ultimately, the purpose of this proposed process is to ensure that all exemption requests are evaluated fairly, consistently, and transparently,” Wyllie said.

"It safeguards the athlete through a structured and transparent approach, while upholding the broader interests of Netball New Zealand, the Silver Ferns, and the ANZ Premiership competition."

NNZ also confirmed the ANZ Premiership will go ahead with all six teams and remain at 10 rounds for the 2026 season.

It will be played in a similar timeframe due to the Commonwealth Games in late July next year.