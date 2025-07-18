Make or break for Tactix

The Mainland Tactix. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The oil

The Tactix are the second seeds and will host a Pulse team with their tails up after a dramatic win last week. The Tactix, who sat top of the table for much of the season, have a record of 7-3. They had a disappointing 70-56 loss to the Northern Mystics — who are through to the final — last week and will be wanting to bounce back for another shot at their first title. The Pulse head in after a last-gasp 56-54 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic last week and have a record of 6-4. The winner will then meet the Mystics in Auckland next Sunday.

Head to head

The Tactix won 61-50 in round six, but the Pulse won 59-50 in round eight. They match up quite well against each other with a tall shooter, international defenders and engine-room midcourts.

Key for Tactix

All three Tactix shooters have proven they are not afraid to go to the post this season. Having a goal attack prepared to put up 15 to 20 shots a game is an under-rated threat. But they need to reduce their error rate and go back to playing smart and simple netball. They need to stop the flow of ball down to the Pulse’s dominant shooter, Amelia Walmsley, and pick up more ball defensively. Tactix are undefeated at home this year.

Key for Pulse

When the Pulse are ruthless with their ball speed and direction through the midcourt to their shooter, they are brutal. But they are without Parris Mason, who is in a neck brace after a heavy fall, and they need to step up as a defensive collective to support Kelly Jackson. She might be the best in the country, but she cannot do it all herself. Tiana Metuarau has to pull the trigger and go to the post more. Granted, she does a lot of feeding — and Amorangi Malesala is often introduced with her hot hand — but Metuarau has only scored five points against the Tactix this season.

Hodge’s pick

If the Tactix play the way they have for the majority of the season, they should get home. Lack of injuries is also on their side.