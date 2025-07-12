Taumaunu wins award

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Former Silver Fern and coach Waimarama Taumaunu has been recognised with a World Netball Service Award.
Taumaunu was applauded for her significant impact on World Netball’s governance, as part of World Netball’s rules advisory panel from 2019-2025.
"This came as a total surprise but I’m delighted to be honoured in this capacity," Taumaunu said.
New Zealand’s Shirley Hooper has also been reappointed vice-president of World Netball. — APL