Taumaunu wins award

Former Silver Fern and coach Waimarama Taumaunu has been recognised with a World Netball Service Award.

Taumaunu was applauded for her significant impact on World Netball’s governance, as part of World Netball’s rules advisory panel from 2019-2025.

"This came as a total surprise but I’m delighted to be honoured in this capacity," Taumaunu said.

New Zealand’s Shirley Hooper has also been reappointed vice-president of World Netball. — APL