Colling rapt with showing of under-18 side

Dunedin’s under-18 side have finished runners-up at the national under-18 tournament in Waitakere. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

What is better than one former Silver Fern in the coaching group?

Two — and making their first appearance in the national under-18 final in Waitakere.

Dunedin came up short losing 37-34 to hosts Waitakere in the final yesterday, in a week to remember for the team.

It was the first time Dunedin had made the final at the representative tournament — after Netball New Zealand restructured the age groups about five years ago — with their previous-best finish fifth in 2023 and 2024.

Dunedin were runners-up in 2000, 2010 and 2015 at the under-019 tournament, and finished third at the under-17 tournament in 2014.

Dunedin trailed 10-5, and then Waitakere went on a run to lead 20-8 through the second quarter and held a 23-13 lead at halftime.

But Dunedin were determined to pullback the scoreboard and did so when when Lucy Morrison — a strong target under the post all game — nailed a buzzer-beater to trail 32-27 at the end of the third.

Dunedin fought hard and got within three goals, but Waitakere, last year’s runners-up, took the win.

Coach Belinda Colling was full of praise for her team.

"Immensely proud. They are a fabulous bunch of young women, extremely talent and they’ve done exceptionally well at a national competition to come a close second," Colling said.

Dunedin overcame several obstacles throughout the week, including playing their semifinal against Christchurch in torrential rain and a very slippery indoor court for the final.

Colling reunited with former Silver Ferns team-mate Vilimaina Davu — the pair won the 2003 Netball World Cup together — who served as her assistant.

Colling put the call out for an assistant ahead of the tournament and Davu, who lives in Auckland, jumped at the chance to lend a hand.

"Vili and I obviously spent a number of years playing in Canterbury together and have been friends for a long time," Colling said.

"She told me she couldn’t say no to me.

"She’s such a fantastic brain and defensively, we’ve go some real great strength in our team, so it was fabulous to have her expertise to polish them and give them some guidance.

"The girls have thoroughly enjoyed having her as part of our group."