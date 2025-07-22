Silver Ferns captain Ekenasio to take a break from internationals

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will take a break from international netball. Photo: Getty Images

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has made herself unavailable for this year's internationals.

"I need this break-for my mind, body, and spirit," Ekenasio said in a statement.

Ekenasio has taken time out before, including missing the Nations Cup in 2023.

Since making her debut in 2014, 34-year-old Ekenasio has worn the black dress 79 times, playing a key role in New Zealand's 2019 Netball World Cup triumph and captaining the team to victory in the 2021 and 2024 Constellation Cup series, along with multiple Taini Jamison Trophy wins.

She was named Silver Ferns captain in 2021 and returned to the role after the birth of her second child.

Ekenasio said her decision wasn't easy.

"It's been an amazing journey, but now it's time to listen to what I need personally and take space to reset."

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be hoping the new player eligibility ruling will see Grace Nweke available for selection, otherwise she would be without two key players in the attacking circle.

However, Dame Noeline acknowledges Ekenasio's decision.

"I've always supported athletes in making decisions that are right for them and I fully respect Ameliaranne's choice to step away from the international stage at this time," she said.

"As a mother and wife, supporting a growing family, alongside the demands of being a high-performance athlete and carrying significant leadership responsibilities, the load can be immense.

"I personally understand that sometimes being everything to everyone simply isn't sustainable".

Taurua said Ekenasio would be missed this year, but looks forward to welcoming Ameliaranne back when she is ready.

The Silver Ferns play a series against South Africa in September, before the Constellation Cup series with Australia in October.