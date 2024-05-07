First treble by flagship teams since 2021

Assistant coach Jo Morrison prepares to hug Georgia Heffernan after the Steel broke their losing streak against the Northern Stars in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Now that was some weekend for southern sport.

The region’s three flagship winter teams all celebrated success — and that does not happen very often at the same time.

Most of the loud celebratory noises came from Invercargill, where the Southern Steel snapped their 21-game ANZ Premiership losing streak with a dramatic 63-61 win after overtime against the Northern Stars.

In Dunedin, the Otago Nuggets bounced back to form after their own minor dip with a 107-94 win over the Nelson Giants.

And, in a very warm but extremely wet Nuku’alofa, the Highlanders produced perhaps their best performance of the season to beat Moana Pasifika 28-17 and get a nice shot of confidence before the derby with the Crusaders.

It was, remarkably, the first time since May 29-30, 2021, that all three teams won on the same weekend.

There has been the odd Covid disruption, of course, and the three seasons do not exactly line up, but that is still an indication of the rarity of the achievement.

Three years is an eternity in sport, something that becomes clear when you consider the golden weekend nearly three years ago.

On May 29, 2021, the Nuggets beat the Auckland Huskies 73-71 in Auckland.

The Huskies no longer exist — their licence was bought by the Auckland Tuatara — and the Nuggets’ starting team that day was Richie Rodger (now playing in the Philippines), Isaiah Moss (now a pastor back in the US), Josh Aitcheson (still a Nugget), Geremy McKay (retired from basketball after concussions and now working in marketing in Melbourne) and Sam Timmins (now with the Franklin Bulls).

The Steel were also in Auckland that weekend in 2021, beating the Northern Mystics 63-58.

Taneisha Fifita, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea and Shannon Saunders are the survivors from the Steel’s starting seven, which included Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit (now helping coach the Tactix), Tiana Metuarau (back with the Central Pulse) and George Fisher (injured).

Later on May 30, the Highlanders beat the Rebels 42-27 in Sydney.

The game was scheduled for Queenstown but moved to Australia due to Covid travel restrictions between New Zealand and Victoria.

Just four players — winger Jona Nareki, No8 Hugh Renton (presently injured), lock Pari Pari Parkinson and prop Ethan de Groot — who started against the Rebels remain in 2024, while Billy Harmon and Ayden Johnstone were on the bench.

That Highlanders team included Josh Ioane (now with the Chiefs) at fullback, Sio Tomkinson (Wales) on the wing, Michael Collins (Japan) and Scott Gregory (Italy) in the midfield, Mitch Hunt and Aaron Smith (both Japan) in the inside backs, and Shannon Frizell (Japan), James Lentjes (coaching in the US), Josh Dickson (Japan), Siate Tokolahi (France) and Liam Coltman (France)

in the pack.

After waiting three years, could there be another triple treat this weekend?

The Nuggets (after a midweek game) play the Hawks in Napier, the Steel play the Magic in Rotorua, and the Highlanders host the struggling Crusaders.

Bring on a Super Saturday.

