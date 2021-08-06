Forceful finalists have history

Goal defence Karin Burger is a key player for the Tactix. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The history

The teams have met 15 times in the New Zealand competition, the Mystics winning eight and the Tactix seven. They have clashed in three close encounters this year — the Mystics claimed the honours twice, 53-52 and 63-59, and the Tactix won the other game 64-63. In fact, the past six games between the rivals have been decided by five goals or fewer, and four by a single goal. Overall, including the days of transtasman competition, they have met 33 times, the Mystics winning 21 and the Tactix 12.

Finals form

The Tactix beat the Steel 54-49 in the elimination final. It was their first finals victory, having lost the ANZ Premiership finals in both 2018 and 2020. The Mystics claimed their first minor premiership, finishing at the top of the ladder with 11 wins and four bonus-point losses to progress straight to the final. The Mystics have played in one previous final — they were beaten by the Queensland Firebirds in 2011.

Thrust and parry

The final pits the best attacking team of the season against the best defensive one. The Mystics have the best attacking record, scoring 61.9 goals a game (the Tactix are fourth on 53.4). The Tactix have the best defensive record, conceding just 51.4 a game (the Mystics are fifth on 58.2).

Durability

Five members of the Tactix — Kimiora Poi, Karin Burger, Charlotte Elley, Samon Nathan and Jane Watson — have played in all 16 of the team’s games this season. Poi and Burger have played every minute of every game. The Mystics have five players who have played in all 15 games: Grace Nweke, Bailey Mes, Peta Toeava, Kate Burley and Sulu Fitzpatrick.

Amazing Grace

Mystics shooter Grace Nweke has shot 794 goals this season, averaging 52.9 a game at 89% accuracy. Nweke broke the record of 790 goals shot by Jhaniele Fowler-Reid in 2017, when Fowler-Reid averaged 52.7 in 15 games for the Steel.

The tip

Tempting to go with the Mystics, and they will be tough to stop if they get up steam. But it feels like the Tactix’ time has come. They know how to win, and they have the defence to stop Nweke. Tactix by two goals.