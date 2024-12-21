Frew excited by potential of her squad

Wendy Frew. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Southern Steel coach Wendy Frew can see plenty of potential in her squad.

The Steel have recruited well for next season with the return of Kate and Georgia Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea and Abby Lawson, alongside 2024 replacements Summer Temu and Serina Daunakamakama.

They are joined by Mainland Tactix players Aliyah Dunn, originally from Invercargill, and Kimiora Poi, Northern Mystics defender Carys Stythe and NSW Swifts training partner Dakota Thomas.

"Really excited about the squad," Frew said.

"It’s been quite fun putting it all together. Obviously, my first time in charge so it was a really good experience for me.

"I really enjoyed connecting with players, and agents, and some family members, so yeah, really happy with the squad and happy with how it all went."

Frew, who takes over from incumbent Steel coach Reinga Bloxham, felt they had the right blend of experienced Steel players, alongside new players and some youth.

"I think it’s really important at this level that you do get the younger players in and try to develop them.

"Happy with the makeup of the squad and every player will bring [their] positive strengths to it."

Poi and Kate Heffernan featured strongly throughout the Silver Ferns campaigns against England and Australia and stamped their mark in the midcourt.

Poi was impressive in her recall to international netball and looked at home in the wing attack bib in her first games since 2022.

"I was really proud watching them in the Ferns dress, especially because they both played outstanding," Frew said.

"Probably Kimi’s best time in the black dress from my point of view.

"I just think she brought her A game and just looked confident in that space.

"For both of them to be playing like that in the black dress, looking forward to them getting into the environment and setting expectations of the other girls to let them know what that training intensity needs to be like tobe successful on the world stage."

More international experience is joining the Steel in former player Liana Leota, who has been based in England since 2016 and spent the past three and a-half years working as the Roses technical coach.

Leota is joining as an assistant and Frew said it had been refreshing connecting with her former team-mate over many late-night, and early-morning, chats.

"We’ve been great mates since we played.

"I’ve been following her netball journey with interest, so to now connect back with her and be leading the Southern Steel team together, it’s certainly a very exciting opportunity for me.

"She’s got a wealth of experience that I know she’s going to bring some outstanding qualities to the Southern Steel environment."

Players are working through their own training programmes before getting together on March 3 to start preseason training in Invercargill.

They will go through a 10-week preseason before the shortened 10-week ANZ Premiership season starts in May.

"They’ll be ready for a pretty tough preseason and then get into the season where the real enjoyment starts."

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz