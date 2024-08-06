Frew proud to return as Steel coach

Wendy Frew will coach the Southern Steel in 2025. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Wendy Frew kept a secret from her little ones at the weekend.

Her "big two", Archie, 11, and Indie, 8, — who lived through Frew’s playing days — already knew their mum had been appointed as the new head coach of the Southern Steel.

They were given strict instructions not to tell their friends, but Frew was unsure if her youngest children, Frankie, 5, and Buddie, 3, could be trusted.

"I thought they might tell people", Frew told the Otago Daily Times.

She broke the news to them yesterday afternoon in a special moment for her family.

Their support meant the world to Frew, alongside that of her husband, Trent, as she embarked on a new phase of her career.

"Obviously [he] supported me playing for a long time and he was so supportive of me to go for this role.

"It’s pretty special to have that support."

Frew, 39, takes over from incumbent Reinga Bloxham, who has moved to the Cardiff Dragons.

She found out about her appointment at the weekend and received a flurry of congratulatory messages from her former team-mates.

Frew, who has been commentating on the ANZ Premiership this season, played 176 games for the Southern Sting and Southern Steel and captained the latter to back-to-back ANZ Premiership victories in 2017 and 2018.

Returning to coach the side was something of a full circle moment.

"Just extremely proud.

"Obviously proud when I was playing, but now it’s a new challenge for me and it’s about really putting my best foot forward.

"I really want to create a good culture in the team environment, and set some really high standards, and have some really good values.

"Can’t wait — I wish it was May next year already."

Over the past couple of seasons, Frew has been involved in the Steel as a specialist coach, which made her realise she wanted to coach at the elite level.

"For me, it was probably just being away from the game long enough ... the timing just felt right for me."

She is completing Netball New Zealand coaching courses, and programmes, including a Southland-Otago one run by Steel assistant coach Jo Morrison.

As a former player, Frew, who has a Steel award named after her, said it hurt seeing the Steel struggle the past two seasons, when they have only won two games.

She knew the tough challenge that lay ahead, but Frew was prepared for it.

"For me, it’s just about coming in and bringing my own coaching style.

"Setting really high expectations of what I expect, and making sure we’re ticking all the boxes on, and off, the court, to ensure that when we take the court the girls are ready to go, we’ve done all the homework for all the oppositions and I’ve just got them well drilled and put out some performances."

The next couple of weeks are busy as she works through the roster for 2025 alongside Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming.

Fleming was excited to have Frew on board after a "robust recruitment process".

“There is simply no denying the passion Wendy has for the Steel franchise and netball as a whole in the southern region and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can bring to the role", Fleming said.

"I am confident our players will thrive under her leadership while learning from her extensive netball experience and skills."

