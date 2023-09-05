Invercargill loaded with big names

The New Zealand championships begin in Dunedin today. Netball writer Kayla Hodge has all you need to know.

What they are

The New Zealand championships made a welcome return to the calendar last year, having not been run since 2015. They provide another pathway to high-performance netball alongside the national league and the ANZ Premiership. North Harbour are defending champions, having beaten Hamilton City 35-34 in Palmerston North last year. There are no Silver Ferns or New Zealand A players among the squads due to the looming international season. Dunedin hosted the first indoor national provincial tournament in 1990.

How they work

There are 19 teams battling it out for the New Zealand Cup at the Edgar Centre across four pools. Pool games start at 10am today and run until Thursday, when the playoffs begin. Games consist of 12-minute quarters, and teams get four points for a win, two for a draw, and one for a loss within three goals. The final will be played at 1pm on Saturday.

Three to watch

Invercargill

Mainland Tactix shooter Aliyah Dunn will spearhead an Invercargill team packed with big names. Grace Namana also boosts the shooting end, having signed with the Southern Steel next season and has come from playing for the Severn Stars in England. Player-coach Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit’s experience is invaluable, and she will form strong defensive combinations with former Southern Steel defender Kendall Corkery and training partner Della-May Vining.

Auckland

Northern Stars midcourter Samon Nathan and shooter Jamie Hume will be key in a team that has played a lot of netball together. Kenza Taele, Holly Mather, Catherine Hall and Storm Gilmer play for the national league Northern Marvels, coached by Natalie Milicich, who is also in charge of Auckland. She is joined by former Silver Fern April Ieremia and Rachel Rassmussen as apprentice coach.

Christchurch Whero

Mainland Tactix midcourter Parris Petera and shooter Vika Koloto add some flair to one of two Canterbury teams. Julia Wynands, Ashleigh Poi, Manaia Feather and Charlotte Knight have solid foundations together through the national league, while former Southern Steel and Tactix defender Louise Thayer adds experience.