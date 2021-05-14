Magpies aiming to continue winning streak

Combinations are forming and teams are making strides as they head into the forth game of the premier A grade season.

Last week’s games produced some exciting results and proved no win was secure until the final whistle was blown.

That was particularly true when Southern Magpies beat Phys Ed A by just one goal in the final moment of the game.

Southern trailed for most of the match and forged a comeback in the second half to take the lead when it counted.

The top-of-the-table team will look to continue its dominant form tomorrow when it plays Uni Albion A.

Uni Albion has had a tough start to the season and is yet to notch up its first win.

Southern is the only unbeaten team in the grade, after College A suffered a shock loss to Phys Ed C last week.

The defending champion team lost by nine goals and will want to do better tomorrow when it plays Phys Ed B.

At present, Phys Ed’s third team sits above its second team in the standings, although they have yet to face each other.

Instead Phys Ed C will play St Hilda’s senior A, another team which is starting to hit its straps.

The school team will be full of confidence after its convincing 15-goal win last week.

And, in the other game of the day, South Pacific Titans will play Phys Ed A.

South Pac was part of another nail-biting game last week which went down to the wire as it drew 51-all with Phys Ed B.

It pushed College A earlier in the season so while Phys Ed A may look like the favourite in this match-up, South Pac has the potential to make it difficult.

Coming up in the season is a double-header next weekend, followed by promotion-relegation on June 1.

The secondary school netball competition is set to start tomorrow, so the Edgar Centre will be a hive of activity.