Sunday, 1 August 2021

Second quarter costs Steel in elimination final

    1. Sport
    2. Netball

    A horror second quarter has condemned the Southern Steel to defeat in Invercargill today.

    The Mainland Tactix went on an eight-goal run to set themselves up for a 54-49 win in the ANZ Premiership's elimination final.

    The result sets up a final between the Tactix and Northern Mystics in Auckland next week.

    After an even opening the Steel found itself unable to find its shooters in the second quarter.

    Tactix defensive duo Karin Burger and Jane Watson were influential in turning over ball and giving the visitors a 29-18 lead at halftime.

    The Steel hit back from there and got the deficit back to four in the final quarter.

    However, it proved too much of a margin to haul in.

    See tomorrow ODT for more.

