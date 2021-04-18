Steel claim big win over Tactix in opener

The Southern Steel has made a dominant start to its ANZ Premiership campaign.

It put on a comprehensive display to beat the Mainland Tactix 54-36 in Invercargill tonight.

The Steel went on a 8-2 run in the second quarter, giving it a lead the Tactix was never able to get close to.

It led 25-19 at halfitme, before making it 30-20 early in the third quarter.

While the Tactix looked to come back late in the quarter, the Steel put its foot down to pull away late in the fourth quarter.

New import shooter George Fisher was superb, shooting 46/49 and proving an easy target to find.

See tomorrow's ODT for more.