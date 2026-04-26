Steel snatch first win against Mystics since 2024

Mystics captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Steel captain Kimiora Poi battle for the ball during their ANZ Premiership clash in Auckland. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Never underestimate what a little confidence can do for a team.

Coming off a strong win against the Northern Stars last week, the Southern Steel knocked off another Auckland team this afternoon, beating the Northern Mystics 57-46.

What started as a low-scoring and defensive game was split open in the second half by the Steel who rode the momentum to snatch their first win against the Mystics since 2024.

After being locked 26-26 at halftime, the Steel won the second half 31-20 – without a two-pointer – and put their foot down.

Aliyah Dunn was outstanding with 47 from 47, Carys Stythe had four gains, eight deflections and two intercepts and Kimiora Poi had four gains.

That was a very good win.

The Mystics sat in a defensive box, pushing the Steel wide – and the Steel responded with their own full court zone, helping Georgia Heffernan snatch an intercept.

Both teams were accurate in the first quarter but turned over a lot of ball and it felt frantic at times as they worked to circle edge.

Serina Daunakamakama gave away 19cm to Charlotte Manley. But the Steel’s nippy wing attack used all her speed to punch to pop through.

Defence dominated the opening quarter with scores level 12-12 at the break.

The Mystics tall defensive end started to make life hard for the Steel attackers, who had to do extra work to find the circle edge.

But the Steel showed maturity to wait for those openings to come and mixed up their feeding options.

Adelaide Thunderbirds training partner Molly Watson – called up late for Jess Milne who was ruled out with a shoulder complaint – was injected at goal defence for the Steel, while Earle got her first minutes for the Mystics.

Filda Vui nailed the first two-pointer of the game to draw level.

But the Steel were happy to just settle for the ones for it to be 26-26 at halftime.

Vui let the ball do the work to find Maia Wilson under the post, and Phoenix Karaka shut down the options at the back to give the Mystics a one-point lead.

Both sides picked up plenty of gains through the middle, but on the other hand, they also let critical ball slip through their fingers.

Poi worked tirelessly for the Steel at centre, picking up defensive tips and showed patience on attack to set up her shooters.

Peta Toeava was guilty of not taking her feet to the ball allowing Poi to come around the body and steal it.

That gave the Steel a 35-31 lead as things turned in the visitors' favour.

Dunn protected the space under the post, eliminating the threat of Hall, and helping the Steel lead 42-36 at the break.

Stythe came up clutch with her outside arm, Daunakamakama rejected the Mystics' centre pass and the Steel punished.

That extended to 10 through some beautiful ball movement and was soon pushed out to 14.

The Mystics sunk a couple of late two-pointers in Maia Wilson’s 150th game.

The Mainland Tactix remain the only unbeaten team after securing a 53-46 victory against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

The Northern Stars beat beat the Central Pulse 59-55.