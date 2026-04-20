Uni Albion B open season with dominant display

University Albion B wing attack Millie East looks for options against the South Pacific Titans Taiko at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Amy Thomas spotted it early.

The University Albion B defender had eyes only for the ball and picked the pocket with ease.

Her side moved it swiftly down court and landed in the safe hands of Bridget O’Malley, who made sure of it under the post.

That quick transition helped put Uni Albion B in good position to put their foot down and run away with a 58-33 win over South Pacific Titans Taiko in the opening game of the Dunedin premier club season on Saturday.

It was goal-for-goal for much of the first quarter between the two well-matched teams.

But Taiko were dealt a blow when defender Tarryn Dickson succumbed to what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Rebekah Pitcaithly made good space for herself at the back for Taiko and Shannon Solomon used her height in the midcourt to find her.

Uni Albion B crept ahead 10-9 at the break.

Thomas started to come into the game more, alongside Macy Mahoney-Studd, who was tireless all game picking up ball.

Goal attack Brooke Tongia dropped up and back to create space in the circle and helped her side out to a four-goal lead.

They put their foot down and led 23-15 at halftime.

Abby Harris, who has shifted across to Taiko from Physed this year, continued to present for her side.

She rolled nicely in the circle and helped create space for her rolling door of circle-mates.

Uni Albion B exploited the mismatch on O’Malley at the back and continued to feed her easily.

They had a strong third quarter — winning the spell 16-7 — and moved ahead to lead 39-22 at the break.

Taiko made plenty of changes throughout the game and showed their players’ versatility — including Poppy Restieaux shifting from centre to goal defence and goal shoot.

Both teams will be better for getting the first game of the season under their belts.

Southern Magpies produced a big third quarter to set up a 49-40 win over last year’s runners-up, Physed A.

University Albion A started their title defence off with a massive 76-33 win over Columba College, and College A had a monster 81-30 victory over Titans Tītī.