Two days of games this weekend

A massive weekend of netball starts tomorrow.

Premier and senior teams will play on Saturday and Sunday in the first double-header of the season.

The Southern Blast team has a week off the National Netball League, so premier A teams will be at full strength with all their players available.

An inter-club match between Phys Ed A and Phys Ed B will start things off on Saturday. Phys Ed B had a narrow two-goal loss to College A last weekend, but Phys Ed A is sitting second on the table and should add another win to its tally.

Southern Magpies, which remains unbeaten after four games, will play Phys Ed C.

Phys Ed C beat College A earlier in the season so it is capable of upsetting teams, but fell short against St Hilda’s last week.

Southern should extend its winning streak.

St Hilda’s senior A has been in good form in the past few weeks and produced two comfortable wins. It will play College tomorrow.

In the final game of the day, South Pac Titans A will play Uni Albion A. Both teams are yet to secure their first win, so expect to see a well-contested battle.

Despite its place near the bottom of the standings, South Pac has performed well against teams in the top four and should come out on top.

The competition continues on Sunday, with a match-up between Phys Ed A and College. The teams are sitting second and third, respectively, in the standings so will need to produce a consistent, 60-minute performance to win.

Both teams have Southern Blast players, so there will be key match-ups throughout the court.

The game between St Hilda’s and Southern should end in favour of the latter team. St Hilda’s is developing nicely as the season progresses, but Southern has more experienced players throughout the court.

Phys Ed B should beat Uni Albion A, and Phys Ed C might just have the edge over South Pac.

At present, South Pac and Uni Albion sit at the bottom of the standings which could put them in line for promotion-relegation on June 1.

However, things could all change after this weekend.