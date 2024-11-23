Liana Leota to take up coaching role with Steel

Liana Leota. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

Former Silver Fern Liana Leota is returning “home” to the Southern Steel as assistant coach.

The franchise made the announcement this morning.

Leota takes over the role from Jo Morrison, who was recently appointed head coach of the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

Based in the UK since 2016, Leota has spent the past three and a-half years working as technical coach with the England Roses. In 2022, she was appointed director of Super League franchise the Leeds Rhinos.

She said the opportunity to bring her knowledge back to the Steel alongside head coach Wendy Frew cemented the decision to return to New Zealand.

“I have been waiting for the right time for a while now. Our children have been asking to return home to be closer to our families. When there was an opening at Steel and with Wendy it was a no-brainer,” she said.

A former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Leota, 40, was a midcourt maestro for the Steel and its predecessor the Sting from 2007 to 2011 and was eager to link with Frew.

Frew said she was “beyond excited” to connect with Leota in a new capacity.

“She was an exceptional player, known for her X-factor and flair on the court, and I’ve had the privilege of watching her coaching journey in the UK with great interest,” she said.

“Not only is she a close friend, but we also shared the experience of being teammates and co-captains. Now, as we take on this new challenge of leading a team together, it feels like an exciting new chapter for both of us. I can’t wait for La to bring her wealth of coaching experience into the Southern Steel environment and see the impact she will make.”

Morrison, meanwhile, said she was "so grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside an amazing management team for the past four years".

"I have learnt so much and will be able to apply all of this rich learning to my next challenge."