Diamonds deny Silver Ferns clean sweep of series

Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action for the Silver Ferns earlier in the series. Photo: Getty

The Silver Ferns already had the Constellation Cup locked away after three wins, but the Australian Diamonds did not allow them to make history on Wednesday night.

Australia won the fourth and final test of the series in Melbourne 63-50 to prevent New Zealand taking a series clean sweep for the first time.

Nothing could separate the sides after the first quarter with the scores level at 15-15.

However, Australia dominated the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into half-time and outscored the Silver Ferns in each remaining period of play despite a late fightback from the visitors.

Diamonds goal shoot Sophie Garbin had a perfect game, slotting all of her 36 attempts, and she had strong back-up from goal attack Keira Austin who scored 27 from 30 in a player-of-the-match performance after being left out of the side for the third game of the series.

The Silver Ferns sprang a surprise and started the game with towering goal shoot Grace Nweke on the bench, while Amelia Walmsley was given an opportunity alongside captain and goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio as they experimented with their shooting circle all night.

Walmsley and Ekenasio shared the shooting duties in a way that Ekenasio and Nweke do not when circle feeders can make the most of Nweke as a tall target.

In the first quarter Walmsley shot nine goals from 11 attempts and Ekenasio got six from seven.

To start the second quarter New Zealand switched the shooting circle with Nweke getting on court joined by Maia Wilson at goal attack, while the remaining players - Kimiora Poi, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Karin Burger and Kelly Jackson - stayed on court to start the second 15 minutes.

Nweke shot six from seven and Wilson got five from six during a period of play that the Diamonds took control.

For the third quarter Nweke and Ekenasio teamed up before Nweke and Walmsley closed out the game as Nweke was once again the target in the circle and shot all 12 of New Zealand's goals in the quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter Australia were ahead 48 -37 and New Zealand briefly reduced the margin before Australia extended the lead again to keep New Zealand at their lowest total of the series.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua gave all 12 players court time for the first time in the four game series.

Ekenasio told Sky Sport that "unfortunately we didn't play at our best".

"We really wanted to take the game but important to get everybody out there we knew that it's been such a full team effort to get us to where we are today and to be able to take the cup so we really wanted to give everybody the opportunity today... all of us will learn lots in combinations but also individuals in getting out there."

The Silver Ferns have claimed the Constellation Cup for just the third time since 2010 after a 14-goal win in Wellington, an 11-goal win in Auckland and an 18-goal win in Perth.

The cup will be on the line again next year.