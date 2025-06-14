Sublime Steel take second win of the season

The Southern Steel's Aliyah Dunn slotted 47 points against the Northern Stars in Auckland this afternoon. File photo: Gregor Richardson

The Southern Steel have recorded their second win of the ANZ Premiership season.

They thumped the Northern Stars 62-46 in Auckland this afternoon.

The Steel led 15-11 at the first quarter and maintained their lead at every break to secure the victory.

Goal shoot Aliyah Dunn was sublime, slotting 47 points – including a two-pointer.

Defender Carys Stythe was massive at the other end picking up five intercepts and six deflections.

Full story in Monday’s Otago Daily Times.