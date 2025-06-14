Sublime Steel take second win of the season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern Steel have recorded their second win of the ANZ Premiership season.
They thumped the Northern Stars 62-46 in Auckland this afternoon.
The Steel led 15-11 at the first quarter and maintained their lead at every break to secure the victory.
Goal shoot Aliyah Dunn was sublime, slotting 47 points – including a two-pointer.
Defender Carys Stythe was massive at the other end picking up five intercepts and six deflections.
