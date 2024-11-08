Dazzling games in prospect

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will captain the Fast5 Ferns again this weekend. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY Break out the costumes, the dancing and the long-range shots: the Fast5 World Series is back in Christchurch this weekend. Netball writer Kayla Hodge has all you need to know.

Fast5 format

Six teams, 22 games, two days. Fast5 is an abbreviated, quick-paced version of traditional netball, just without a wing attack and a wing defence.

Games consist of four six-minute quarters in which teams shoot from three different areas for one, two or three points, and rolling subs are in play.

There are two rules changes this year. Power play periods for the final two minutes of each quarter remain, but only two-point and three-point areas will be doubled in value. All points from the one-point range remain as one point. Another change is once the ball has left one third — heading towards the attacking team’s shooting end — it cannot be passed backwards into that third again in a bid to speed up possession. Australia won back-to-back titles last season when they beat New Zealand 35-23 in the final.

Fast5 Ferns

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will again captain the New Zealand team and will be determined to go one better than the silver they won last season.

Experienced shooter Maia Wilson adds stability and is joined by Saviour Tui and Martina Salmon, who make their debuts after breakout ANZ Premiership seasons. Tayla Earle will guide the midcourt with debutant Georgie Edgecombe the only other ‘‘official’’ midcourter for the scaled-back game. Defender Paris Lokotui can also move into the middle if needed.

Kate Burley and Sokolich-Beatson will be joined by rangy Mystics defender Catherine Hall and fan favourite Erena Mikaere in the defensive end.

The Fast5 Ferns, coached by Yvette McCausland-Durie, play Jamaica, Uganda and Australia tomorrow.

Key players

Australia: Reilley Batcheldor. Proved just how deadly her long-range shots are for the Sunshine Coast Lightning this year.

New Zealand: Tayla Earle. The Mystics midcourter has an engine to outlast anyone.

England: Paige Reed. The long-bomb specialist returns for her third tournament after being named player of the series last year.

Jamaica: Roxanna McLean. The young defender is one of the Sunshine Girls’ latest exciting defensive prospects.

South Africa: Rolene Streutker. The Melbourne Maverick training partner can pull the trigger from anywhere in the circle.

Uganda: Mary Cholhok. The 2.01m shooter, heading to the Queensland Firebirds next season, is unstoppable, no matter the format.

Men

New Zealand, Australia and South Africa will again compete at the tournament. The Net Blacks are hunting for a threepeat after winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

