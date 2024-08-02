Fairweather makes another Games final

Erika Fairweather competes in the pool at the Paris Olympics. File photo: Reuters

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather has made into her fourth final at the Paris Olympics after finishing third in the first women's 800m freestyle heat tonight.

Australia's Lani Pallister was first and Germany's Isabel Gose second.

New Zealand's Eve Thomas finished fifth in the second heat and missed out on a place in the final. Her heat was won by Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, with US great Katie Ledecky second.

Fairweather will race for a medal on Sunday morning (NZ time).

She earlier with Thomas, Caitlin Deans and Laticia Transom, helped make history this morning when they were the first Kiwi women to compete in a relay final at an Olympic Games.

The foursome finished eighth in the 4x200m relay, which was won by Australia. The USA finished second and China third.

It was Fairweather's third appearance in a final in Paris, after her fourth placing in the 400m freestyle and seventh in the 200m freestyle