Former Canada manager confident his teams didn't spy

John Herdman says he will cooperate with Canada Soccer's internal review of the drone spying allegations. Photo: Getty Images

Former Canada women's team manager John Herdman says news Team Canada staff used a drone to spy on an opponent's practice is "a surprise and a shock," and he is "highly confident" that such practices did not occur under his watch.

FIFA has started disciplinary proceedings against the Canadians after they were caught filming New Zealand training sessions with a drone in the lead-up to their match, but it was unclear if they would face any further sanctions from football's world governing body.

Herdman, a former coach of New Zealand's Football Ferns, said he would cooperate with Canada Soccer's internal review of drone spying allegations that led to Canadian women's manager Bev Priestman's suspension from the Paris Games and cast the reigning Olympic champions' title defence in an unsavoury light.

However, he declined to provide details of his experiences managing Canada's national teams from 2011 until his departure to coach Toronto FC in 2023.

"I'm highly confident that in my time as a head coach at an Olympic Games or World Cup, we've never been involved in any of those activities," Herdman told reporters.

"I've always gone into Olympic Games, World Cups, big events, with integrity in mind and the ability to compete at the highest level, following the rules and processes. So from my side, I'll help Canada Soccer where I can with that review."

Herdman managed Canada's women's team at the 2012 London Olympics and the Rio games in 2016, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015. He also headed the men's national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

He coached the New Zealand national team from 2006 to 2011.

The drone scandal has engulfed the women's tournament.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker said on Friday that head coach Priestman was likely to have been aware that drones were used to spy on opponents' practices in France.

Global soccer's governing body FIFA has launched its own investigation of Canada Soccer amid allegations that such spying activity has been ongoing for years.

Priestman had previously apologised to the New Zealand players for what had happened and said ultimate responsibility lay with her.

The Football Ferns lost their match against Canada 2-1 on Thursday.

- additional reporting by RNZ