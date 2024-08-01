Rowers boost medal haul at Games

New Zealand's Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors celebrate their victory in the women's double scull. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand rowers have boosted the country's medal tally to five at the Paris Olympics, snaring gold, silver and bronze on the water tonight.

The women's pair of Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis kicked things off with a gold, seeing off Romania and Britain to claim New Zealand's third medal after the Black Ferns Sevens' gold and Hayden Wilde's silver in the men's triathlon.

They were followed by the women's four snaring bronze behind the Netherlands and Britain, before the men's four of Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean picked up silver behind the USA and ahead of Britain.

It wasn't such good news for the men's double scull pair of Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry, who finished sixth and last in their final.

That race was won by Romania. The Netherlands finished second and Ireland third.

Earlier, Kiwis Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh made it into their respective singe sculls finals. They will both row for gold on Saturday.

