Tournament week proceeding

The secondary school winter tournament week will be played this year, although it will look significantly different.

With Covid-19, there was doubt whether the traditional and popular winter tournament week would be played at all.

But the New Zealand Secondary School Sports Council carried out a survey of principals last month and more than 80% of schools in most regions want to have sporting opportunities for their students in winter tournament week.

This will be done in fewer days, with less travel and accommodation required, and importantly, at less cost to families. This will most readily be achieved on a more regional basis and take different forms in different areas.

A regional tournament experience may take different forms, while other organisations may use the week to schedule regular-season matches which need to be played.

Some schools or groups of schools have indicated that they will use the week to complete traditional interschool exchanges or tournaments. Tournament week this year starts on August 31.

Some events are still scheduled and will add to options available for schools.

Regional tournaments for sports such as netball and basketball may be played. Hockey is due to make an announcement about tournaments tomorrow. At this stage, basketball is sticking with national under-15 and under-17 tournaments to be played in late October.