Almost 2000 to hit the start line for delayed event

After two years in the Covid wilderness, the Dunedin Marathon hits the ground running tomorrow, with almost 2000 runners and walkers taking up the challenge of the Otago Peninsula course.

Organisers have been encouraged by the incoming wave of interest in the event, but due to the experiences faced with having to can the event in the past two years, still approached re-establishing the event this year with some trepidation.

Some of this nervous energy focused on preparing for a field of around 2000 competitors, with race numbers printed up to 1957. While this estimate appeared well judged when entries closed last month at 1632, a steady influx of late entries reached the estimate of 1957 early this week, necessitating a waiting list. Some on this list have already been accommodated due to withdrawals because of illness or injury.

Marathon committee chairwoman Maria Sleeman said there were a few spare numbers because of these late withdrawals.

"We estimated the number based on the 2019 scenario and looked at the number when the late fee happened and when the event happened," Sleeman said.

"I looked at the number on Sunday evening and thought ‘oh my goodness', so we closed off’’, Sleeman said.

But despite a two-year absence from the local sporting calendar, organisers have continued to work tirelessly in fine-tuning safety and road management throughout the course. The marathon now starts at the Portobello Recreation Reserve before following an out-and-back course to the Albatross Colony, then following Portobello Rd through to a finish at Emerson’s Brewery.

"We think this new finish area offers a lot to competitors and their supporters with space and facilities alike," Sleeman said.

For competitors such as Auckland's Amanda Bethell, the marathon offers her a final opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon on April 17 next year, with registrations closing next Friday.

Bethell is one of four expected to be battling for a podium spot in the open women's section.

The early favourite is Dunedin triathlete Margie Campbell.

Campbell’s main rival for the top step is expected to be fellow Dunedin athlete Kirsty Eyles. Another contender could be Wellington's Catherine Calverley.

A four-way race is also on for the open men's title, with defending champion Jonah Smith (Dunedin) returning in an attempt to win an unprecedented third title in the event.

An epic battle took place between Smith and Wellington's Matt Maloney two years ago, with Smith pulling away from Maloney in the final kilometre. Maloney is returning to redeem himself this time around.

But while interest may be on the rivalry between Smith and Maloney, flying in under the radar are multi sport athlete Hamish Elliot (Wanaka) and Tom Galloway (Wellington), both with estimated times faster than those of Smith and Maloney.

But such is the nature of the marathon beast anything can happen and often does. The 42.2km distance offers up so many variables.

The marathon starts at 8am, with the first men expected to arrive at the finishing area from 10.20am and the leading women expected to follow around 20min later.

The associated half marathon starts from Emerson’s at 9am, the 10km events at 9.20am and 5km at 9.40am, all following an out-and-back peninsula course.

