More than 3600 participants joined the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon in perfect conditions on Sunday, a signal of the event’s soaring popularity.
The record-breaking numbers are even more remarkable considering it is entirely organised by volunteers from the Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club.
The Star reporters Simon Henderson and Brenda Harwood had cameras at the ready on the day to capture all the excitement.