Thursday, 19 September 2024

Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon 

    By Brenda Harwood and Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
    Time starts now ... Runners get under way at the start of the half marathon from the Caledonian...
    Time starts now ... Runners get under way at the start of the half marathon from the Caledonian Ground. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    In the pink ... Ivy Westhead, 9, completes the 5km fun run. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    In the pink ... Ivy Westhead, 9, completes the 5km fun run. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    On track ... Tim Murphy (561) and fellow competitors run alongside a calm Dunedin Harbour during...
    On track ... Tim Murphy (561) and fellow competitors run alongside a calm Dunedin Harbour during the half marathon on Sunday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Steady as you go ... Runners get into their stride at the start of the 10km run. PHOTO: SIMON...
    Steady as you go ... Runners get into their stride at the start of the 10km run. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Among the trees ... Half marathon competitor Noemi Leinfellne (1346) leads a bunch of runners...
    Among the trees ... Half marathon competitor Noemi Leinfellne (1346) leads a bunch of runners along the tree-lined pathway at the harbourside, near the molars. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Final steps ... Completing the 5km fun run are guide Yvonne Banwell and Nooapii Rouvi with his...
    Final steps ... Completing the 5km fun run are guide Yvonne Banwell and Nooapii Rouvi with his guide dog Byron. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Colour burst ... Looking cheerful in pink tutus during the half marathon are Katrin Visser (1671...
    Colour burst ... Looking cheerful in pink tutus during the half marathon are Katrin Visser (1671) and Lucy Robinson (1640). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Across the water ... Aden Young (1944) heads across the Andersons Bay causeway on the final leg...
    Across the water ... Aden Young (1944) heads across the Andersons Bay causeway on the final leg of the half marathon. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    Participants traverse a loop in front of Logan Park High School at the start of the 10km walk ...
    Participants traverse a loop in front of Logan Park High School at the start of the 10km walk during the Emerson's Dunedin Marathon 2024. . PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Friendly walk ... Pam Mahuika and guide dog Mila take part in the 10km walk during the Emerson's...
    Friendly walk ... Pam Mahuika and guide dog Mila take part in the 10km walk during the Emerson's Dunedin Marathon 2024. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    ...
    Perfect conditions . . . At the front of a pack heading along Portsmouth Dr were half marathon competitors (from left) Angus Faulks, Samantha Flaws, and Danielle Nevin. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    ...
    Stepping out . . . Rikshant Anand (left) and Felipe Sattaylet run with fellow half marathon competitors along Portsmouth Dr on Sunday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    ...
    Return journey . . . Half marathon competitors (from left) Evelyn Armstrong (1610), number obscured, and India Surridge (655) make their way across the causeway at Anderson’s Bay. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    ...
    Passing by . . . As competitors in a walk event head towards Otago Peninsula, half marathon runners (from left) Gary Maclennan, Hum Jenner, Isobel Jenner and Hanna Braithwaite are on their way back into town. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    ...
    Keeping pace . . . On track to run a two-hour half marathon on Sunday are (from left) Daniel Robertson, Harry Anderson, Vic Artates, April-lily Sule and pace runner (with flag) Julian White. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

    More than 3600 participants joined the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon in perfect conditions on Sunday, a signal of the event’s soaring popularity.

    The record-breaking numbers are even more remarkable considering it is entirely organised by volunteers from the Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club.

    The Star reporters Simon Henderson and Brenda Harwood had cameras at the ready on the day to capture all the excitement.