Training on track for Allied Media staff

Allied Media staff (from left) George Elliott, Mark John, Shawn McAvinue and Chris Dzikiewicz have been getting out of the office training for Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon. Photo: Sam Henderson

Training has turned colleagues into comrades as they connect outside the office.

Staff at Allied Media have been stretching their legs and pushing themselves to go further as they prepare to participate in Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon.

Sub-editor George Elliott is running a half marathon for the first time.

Taking part in the event was about deciding to do "something different".

"It is not about self-growth or anything like that, it is more about just doing something completely different."

Running was not normally part of his routine, but he had been preparing for some time.

Early on, when he began training, he experienced a leg injury, and there was a period when he could not run.

"I just think my leg wasn’t used to running."

Since then, he had been running about twice a week before the event.

He was now “really really” looking forward to it.

"It will be a piece of cake," he joked.

Marketing manager Chris Dzikiewicz said he ran the half marathon about 10 years ago, and this time he is taking part as one of his goals.

"Now going back to it, after kids, I'm turning 40 this year, so this is on my list of 40 before 40."

"I've got a list of 40 things I need to do, I want to do."

Reporter Mark John said he was planning to complete the full marathon.

"I had done a couple of half [marathons] before so I thought the proper way to challenge myself was to do a full."

He was inspired by a friend who last year began a "massive" trip to run the length of New Zealand twice.

The project was undertaken as a fundraiser for mental health after his friend’s brother died by suicide.

Mr John was part of a support crew that followed in a motorhome to help along the way.

"He was running 60kms a day, so we would join him for a couple of legs at a time."

Through this process, Mr John realised he was building up his endurance, running the equivalent of about a half marathon each week.

"So I was kind of working towards a full [marathon] in a way."

Beyond taking part in the Dunedin Marathon, his goal is to run the 3 Peaks Mountain Race next year.

"So this is a work in progress."

Reporter Shawn McAvinue has made some lifestyle changes recently and has been enjoying adding running to his exercise routine.

He took part in the Christchurch Marathon earlier in the year, completing a half marathon, and he is aiming for a repeat half-marathon performance at the Dunedin Marathon.

"I am using this as a stepping stone for the Queenstown Marathon, my first full, in November."

Mr McAvinue is joining three friends — “middle-aged men” — who are running the Queenstown Marathon for the first time to raise funds for his friend’s son, Jake Berry, 16, of Wānaka, who last year had a spinal stroke.

A keen mountainbiker and skier, Jake was left paralysed from the waist down by the stroke.

"It was just out of the blue, like there was no incident or anything."

Despite being in a wheelchair, Jake continues to take part in sports and funds raised will go towards his aim of competing in domestic and international adaptive sporting events.

To give, visit givealittle.co.nz and search for Inspired by Jake.