Athletes find gold on the Gisborne beach

St Clair athlete Charlotte Aburn (left) leads team-mates Isabella Miller and Victoria Aburn as they compete in the New Zealand surf lifesaving championships in Gisborne at the weekend. Photo: Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.

Southern lifesavers posted some solid results at the New Zealand championships in Gisborne.

The action was predictably intense over days of racing involving 1300 athletes at Midway Beach.

The Warrington Surf Life Saving Club finished 19th overall in the senior standings with three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Sophie Boyle, Sophie Hoexum, Jemimah McIlroy and Annie Boyle led the way with gold in both the under-19 female short and long course canoe events.

Maddy Ozanne, Phoebe Ozanne, Madi Lobb and Isabella Aldrich won gold in the open female short course canoe, and backed that up with silver in the long course.

That crew was also awarded the Steve Mexted Memorial Trophy.

Karyn Becconsall-Ryan, Charlotte Becconsall-Ryan, Sarah McNaughton and Rebecca McNaughton claimed bronze in both open female canoe events.

Ken McHoull, Gerard McHoull, Mark Hastie and Michael Hastie won silver in the open male short course canoe.

The Ozannes, the McHoulls, the Hasties, Lobb and Aldrich then combined to win bronze for Warrington in the open mixed relay team event.

McIlroy completed a successful senior campaign with bronze in the under-19 female 2km beach run.

Warrington also had success in masters events.

Naomi Ingram, Rachel Ozanne, Tricia McNaughton and Karyn Becconsall-Ryan combined to win gold in the masters female canoe, Tricia McNaughton won silver in beach sprints, and both Karyn Becconsall-Ryan (beach sprints) and the Warrington beach relay team won bronze.

St Clair finished 21st overall in the senior standings with two gold, a silver and two bronze medals.

Charlotte Aburn, Victoria Aburn, Isabella Miller and Margo Trump combined to win gold for St Clair in the under-17 female tube rescue.

Toby Hill won a second gold for St Clair when he triumphed in the under-15 male diamond race.

Charlotte Aburn added silver in the under-17 surf swim and bronze in the run swim run, and Aidan Blair capped St Clair’s campaign with bronze in the under-19 male surf swim.

A bunch of St Clair masters also left the beach with some loot.

Brent Wolf (60-64 beach flags) and Joel Davies (30-39 ski) won gold, Davies added silver in the iron racer and bronze in the board race and Danny Blair won bronze in the 50-54 surf swim.

Brighton grabbed a bronze medal through Thomas Weatherall in the 2km run.

The Omanu club were dominant winners of the Alan Gardner Memorial Trophy with 28 gold medals.

