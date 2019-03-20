Beattie smashes longstanding Taieri College athletics records

These articles are compiled by the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association which is proudly sponsored by Perpetual Guardian.

Taieri College

Zharna Beattie continued her winning ways by smashing some longstanding throwing records at last month's athletics day at Memorial Park in Mosgiel. In the over-16 girls shot put, Zharna threw 12.17m to break the record of 10.73m that has stood since 1976. Zharna also won the over-16 girls discus with a throw of 39.14m which broke the mark of 35.60m set in 1993. Newcomer to Taieri College Ethan Walker won the over-16 boys javelin with a throw of 51.24m to break the 1994 record of 49.86m. Neve Beattie won the under-13 long jump with a jump of 4.54m breaking the 2010 record of 4.42m.

The senior volleyball team travelled to Christchurch for the Mainland championships in which it finished eighth in division two. Taieri was the highest-placed Otago team in this grade.

The touch team went to the Otago championships to defend its title as Otago champion but came second to a polished South Otago side.

The multisport team has had a successful start to the year at the secondary schools triathlon in which Laura Bungard came second in the under-19 girls, Gabby Kakahi second in the under-16 girls, and Niamh Burke third in the under-14 girls. The junior mixed team came first and senior boys team was third. Gabby Kakahi went on to the South Island event in Oamaru and claimed second in the intermediate girls section. Timon Schneider was second in the under-19 boys duathlon.

St Hilda's Collegiate

St Hilda's hosted the annual summer sports quad tournament at the start of week three featuring volleyball, touch, tennis, swimming and debating teams from St Hilda's, Rangi Ruru, Craighead and St Margaret's. After two days of action in some fantastic Dunedin weather, St Hilda's ended up first-equal with St Margaret's. Rangi Ruru was third and Craighead fourth.

St Hilda's had 18 girls competing in the OSS triathlon championships on the Challenge course in Wanaka. Zara Geddes was second in the under-14 girls individual, Billie Crowe and Georgia Chambers were the first under-14 girls team, Emma Andrew, Grace Cotter and Annabel Bilkey were the fourth under-16 girls team. Natalie Hutchens was third in the under-19 girls individual.

St Hilda's had a very successful weekend at the SISS rowing championships with crews making nine A finals and five qualifying for B finals. Ella Fry and Sophie Sinclair won silver in the under-18 double, Sophie Smith and Millie Davenport picked up silver in the under-16 double, Sophie Smith won a bronze in under-16 singles and Bridget Sinclair and Libby Drummond secured a silver in under-15 double.

Roxburgh Area School

The school has had a busy few weeks notable for the athletics sports which also included Maniototo and Lawrence Area Schools as well as the school's swimming sports. Haidyn Pringle broke seven school swimming records, some going back to 1993, and competed at the national division two championship in Dunedin.

A total of 10 pupils competed in the Otago athletics event during the weekend. Many achieved personal-bests including Sarah Gunn who was second in the 1500m, Jakhiya Haworth who was second in the triple jump, and Caleb Kitto who was third.

Jessemy Wales competed recently at the Wanaka Show and was very successful winning the premier gamblers stake and pony 1m class in showjumping.

The senior volleyball team competed well in the Central Otago competition before losing a close final to Dunstan High School to finish second overall.

Otago Girls' High School

Jordan Evans-Tobata broke the Otago boys 800m record and was then awarded a Nick Willis scholarship at the South Island Colgate Games. He also won gold medals in the 400m and 800m. Emma McKay recently won a bronze medal in the under-20 triple jump at the New Zealand athletics championships as well as a silver medal in the under-18 triple jump.

At the OSS triathlon in Wanaka, Becky de la Harpe was second, the under-19 team third and the under-16 team second. The team of Madison Wills, Sarah Ford, Jeseka Seblin and Rebekah Hill also competed in the half ironman on Saturday and placed first in the secondary school section and second overall in the women's team event. Pupils also competed at the SISS triathlon in Oamaru. Becky de la Harpe was third in the under-16 girls, while the under-19 team of Esme Paterson, Mackenzie Baines and Sophie Wilson was first and the under-16 team of Madison Wills, Sarah Ford and Alyssa Kruskopf second.

Charlotte Underwood Nicol competed at the Southern Regional surf life-saving championships and claimed seven gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals. Sophie Matehaere attended the under-13 national board championships and was fourth.

OGHS senior A won the Otago volleyball qualifying tournament setting itself up for the top Otago spot in division one at the NZSS tournament. The senor B team finished sixth.

Logan Park High School

Nirvana Hepi-Breen broke the OSS athletics record by 4m in the junior girls hammer with a massive throw of 42.10m. She also broke the discus record with a 33.37m throw and was third in shot put. Zack Hibbert won the under-15 boys hammer, breaking the Otago record with an impressive 43.7m and was first in discus. Rebecca Dalphin won the under-16 3000m and four other athletes gained top-three placings in track and field including Jorja Hutton who was second in the under-16 discus. Zack Hibbert won the men's under-16 hammer at the Otago senior athletics championships in February.

Other highlights include: Daniel Cowles, Otago under-18 softball team; Regan Thomson, Otago under-15 softball team; Phoebe Guile-Hughes, Otago under-16 tennis.

In disk golf, Sam Hulbe Pulver is ranked the top junior in New Zealand after winning the New Zealand Championships.

At Challenge Wanakan, Nico Alvarez, Liam Black and Eva Woodhouse were second in the team event.

Ella Molteno has just returned from spending the summer in Europe with the sport's best in luge, training and racing on the junior world cup circuit. Ella was one of the youngest competitors at the junior world championships. She is now planning to attempt to qualify for the Youth Winter Olympics at the end of this year.

Connor Hannagan qualified to represent New Zealand at the Australasian Laser Tag Champs in Australia in March.

King's High School

The summer tournament week will mean the culmination of most summer codes, ending a very busy first term. During the week, King's will be well represented in a variety of sports around the country. The junior cricket first XI will represent the Otago region at the NZCT junior boys nationals in Palmerston North for the fourth time in the past five years. The senior A volleyball team travels to Palmerston North to compete at NZSS championships. Athletes will travel to Nelson to compete at the SISS champs after qualifying at the recently completed Otago champs in which the team competed with distinction in a wide range of events. King's will also attend the SISS water polo champs in Christchurch before heading to Rotorua to attend the NZSS championships n the school holidays. The senior A touch team will travel to Christchurch for the SISS tournament and this very young side will hope to continue on their current form after winning the OSS touch championships two weeks ago.

The school will finish its interschool programme this week with the final one against Waitaki BHS at home after previous exchanges away against Southland BHS & Shirley BHS.

Kaikorai Valley College

It has been a typically busy start to the year for sport. The athletics sports day was held on February 28. The whole school was involved and, despite the cool conditions, the students dressed in house colours and produced many impressive performances.

The 10th annual 1000K Challenge Race, in conjunction with the Sports Expo, was run in early March with Seth Moore and Zoe Holgate winning their respective races.

Around 850 pupils came and sweltered in the heat at the sports expo. Groups participating in eight of the 35 different sporting activities on offer during the day. The school's leaders have been heavily involved in OSSSA initiatives including the Growing Coaches Workshops and sports leaders PD as well as coaching at local primary schools. A dozen senior pupils helped marshal the Otago Primary Schools triathlon at Port Chalmers.

Riccarton High School visited the school last week for the annual summer sports exchange. Sport is played on Thursday afternoon and on Friday with students billeted overnight by KVC families. There is always great rivalry between the two schools which goes back over 60 years.

The Onyx Militaires under-16 marching team finished second in the technical, second in the display and second overall at the national championships over the weekend. Kaikorai Valley College pupils in the team are Demi Thompson, Tessa Brownlie, Sarah Broad, Shianne Wright,Talia Low and Jenna Thompson.

John McGlashan College

Records at the recent school athletics championships were broken by James Paterson (junior discus), Zach Cleaver-Donovan (junior shot put), Josh Hou (intermediate 400m) and standout performer Shay Veitch (senior 100m, triple jump, and long jump). These boys and several others attended the OSS athletics championships last weekend.

The rowers secured three silvers and three bronzes at the recent South Island Champs in Twizel and will soon head to Lake Karapiro for the Maadi Cup.

The school has also had success in the Otago-Southland water skiing champs, OSS triathlon and duathlon in Oamaru.

The Hall brothers have also had success in recent karate competitions.

The summer sporting exchanges have included the year 7-8 boys at Waihi School, and the senior boys against St Andrews of Christchurch.

Year 13 student Billy Shed is representing New Zealand at the under-18 ice hockey in Bulgaria.

The futsal team is off to Wellington for the national champs while the senior touch team heads to Christchurch for the South Island Champs.

The big sporting event involves the first XV squad which is travelling to play in the World Invitational Tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa, with a game in Dubai on the way.

East Otago High School

Many students have been competing at the top of their sports.

Sarah Hay took part in the New Zealand championship in February and won the junior under-18 show hunter class. She will compete at the Horse of the Year in Hastings.

Renae Church lined up at the transtasman challenge in barrel racing over three dates in February, coming away with a first and two seconds.

Jenna Clearwater finished ninth overall in her first-time racing in the women's class at the Gold Nuggets motocross in Greymouth in February. Se will attend the Southland Champs in Invercargill at the end of March.

Deegan Croucher came first in her age-group against all South Island clubs in the NZ junior swimming festival in February .

Kayle and Jordyne Harris continue to produce excellent results in surf life-saving, gaining top-three placings in both the Otago and South Island championships recently.

EOHS competed in a sports exchange with Maniototo Area School on March 8. Sixty pupils travelled to Ranfurly and successfully brought home the Jack Martin Shield in memory of a student who holds special memories in the hearts of both schools. Pupils competed in basketball, touch, netball and softball.

Dunstan High School

It has been a busy start to the year as the school held its annual swimming and athletics sports within the first few weeks of the term.

The first XI cricket team competed in the secondary schools super smash T20 knockout competition and made it to the semifinals. The girls cricket team has been competing in the Bates Cup knockout competition and also made it through to the semifinals.

The volleyball team won the the newly established Central Otago schools competition. The competition has been good preparation for the South Island Championships in which the team will compete in during tournament week.

Dunstan's rowing squad recently competed in the SISS regatta in which it continued the great form from the last few seasons claiming five gold, one silver and two bronze medals which made Dunstan the top co-ed school in the South Island

Summer tournament week now becomes the focus for the teams involved. This year Dunstan will have softball, rowing, kayaking and volleyball teams competing in various South Island and national competitions during the week.

The school athletics team will finish the season with the OSS meet.