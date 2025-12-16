Columba nab silver at nationals

Columba College finished second at the national secondary schools touch championships in Rotorua at the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Columba College have added another medal to their haul to cap an impressive season on the touch field.

The Dunedin school finished second at the national secondary schools touch championships in Rotorua at the weekend.

Columba, making their third consecutive appearance in the national girls division final, lost 6-2 to Hamilton Girls’ High School to return home with silver.

They went through the round-robin and playoffs unbeaten in what was an impressive final tournament for 2025.

Earlier in the year, Columba were crowned the South Island secondary schools champions — their seventh South Island title in eight years — after beating St Hilda’s Collegiate 8-3 in the final in Christchurch.

St Hilda’s finished sixth at the national tournament, losing 10-3 to Manukura Girls’ in their playoff.

Hardly anything could separate cross-town rivals Otago Boys’ and King’s in their boys division playoff.

But Otago Boys’ eventually prevailed 7-6 to finish 11th, while King’s wrapped up their tournament in 12th.

John McGlashan finished 22nd.

In the mixed grade, Wakatipu High School finished fifth after beating Rolleston 7-6 in their playoff.

South Otago finished inside the top 10, returning home with a ninth-placed finish after beating Kaipara College 5-4. Taieri College prevailed over Cromwell in their playoff for 11th.