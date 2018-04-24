Dawson's composure ensures title

New Zealand Shuriken amateur strawweight champion Hannah Dawson at the Olympic Gym in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A size disadvantage proved no obstacle for Hannah Dawson on Saturday night.

The Team Hammerhead MMA fighter navigated the longer reach of Kasia Malinowska to take the New Zealand Shuriken amateur strawweight title in Auckland.

It was a case of adapting for Dawson, who had stepped up a weight class and was not used to having such a reach disadvantage.

However, that did not stop her winning by unanimous decision, claiming the belt for one of the biggest fight promotions in New Zealand and taking her record to seven wins, one loss.

``With the reach I knew I'd have to work a bit harder to get in with my striking and things,'' Dawson (23) said.

``We just aimed for low kicks and punches for the body, rather than trying to target the head the whole time.''

Coach Matt Toa said she executed the game plan well, showing great composure.

While the bout left her at a size disadvantage, Dawson was a more experienced fighter.

As it was difficult to find fights for her within New Zealand, the duo decided to accept the fight and hoped her experience would counter the size.

He said Dawson was a very good technical fighter and was clinical in her execution.

That proved key and the win rates as Dawson's second major achievement in the space of six months.

In November last year, she finished second at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation world championships in Bahrain.

With four bouts in one week, she battled her way past three opponents, before Swede Anna Astvik beat her by decision in the female strawweight final.

``It was pretty full on,'' she said of the event.

``It was quite a cool experience being over there and each day not knowing who my opponent was going to be.

``So being able to adjust to suit my opponent was definitely a learning experience.

``Unfortunately, I missed out on the gold with that one, but still I'm quite happy with my performances over there.''

Despite that, Dawson is ``a bit of a perfectionist'' and has unfinished business at the event.

She hopes to be selected for the team for the championships again this year, when her eyes are firmly set on gold.

Further down the track she hopes to turn professional, something Toa believes she is capable of doing.

For now, she is back at the Olympic Gym training on average twice a day, six days a week, alongside her jobs as a personal trainer and fight coach.

Toa said she might have to look to Australia or Asia for her next fight, as getting fights with opponents in her class and at her experience-level was beginning to prove difficult.

The win strengthens Team Hammerhead's dominance in the women's strawweight division.

In Sarah Archer it has the XFC Australasian amateur titleholder, as well as the gold medallist at the Oceania championships in Anne Wilson.