Eight titles won by Dunedin competitors

Dunedin synchronised skating team Cutting Edge competing to 'Simply the Best', by Tina Turner, at the South Island championships in Gore at the weekend. PHOTO: KEA PHOTOS

Eight titles and 17 national qualifications — not a bad weekend for Dunedin’s top ice skaters.

Dunedin Ice Skating Club produced some stunning results at the South Island championships in Gore at the weekend, winning seven individual, and one team, title.

They also returned home with a remarkable 17 qualifications for the national championships later this year.

Synchronised team Cutting Edge, coached by Megan Kliegl, was first in synchronised mixed and gained national qualification.

Many of Cutting Edge’s skaters also competed individually throughout the weekend.

Among those were Rebekah Sime, 17, who won the youth interpretative elite, Shawna Henderson, 15, who finished second in youth interpretative gold, and Lucienne Holtz, 19, who was runner up in the women’s interpretive gold I.

Other standouts included Jazz Evanelou, 16, who won junior, Lydia Peters, 13, who won top spot in the basic novice, and Amelie Ballard, 16, who won the juvenile grade.

Dunedin’s young skaters also showed they have a big future on the ice.

Mihi Parkinson, 11, won under-12 juvenile, Melody Li, 10, won under-12 elementary, and Evie Foote, 8, won the under-12 pre-elementary grade.

Benjamin Pickering, 17, showed his strength to finish runner-up in the youth interpretative elite, and Fiona Pickering was runner-up in the women’s bronze III and interpretive bronze III grades. Selah Bachur, 13, finished third in the juvenile grade.

They will now focus on the Corrine Gilkinson Cup, an interclub competition in Dunedin from August 30 to September 1.

The national championships will be held in Christchurch on October 17-20.