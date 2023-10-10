Fairweather adds silver medal to tally

Erika Fairweather waves to her supporters before the 800m freestyle final at the Berlin round of the world cup series yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Erika Fairweather has added another medal to her haul at the opening weekend of the world cup series.

The Dunedin swimmer claimed silver in the women’s 800m freestyle in 8min 21.23sec in Berlin yesterday morning.

Two days after winning gold and setting a world cup series record in the 400m freestyle, Fairweather resumed battle with Australian Lani Pallister in stunning fashion as the pair reversed roles on the podium.

Pallister, who settled for silver in the 400m, won gold and crushed the world cup series record with a personal best of 8min 16.82sec.

The Australian lowered the previous record of 8min 22.24sec, set by fellow Australian Kiah Melverton in 2019, by more than 5sec.

Fairweather also bettered the previous record, producing her third-fastest time in the 800m discipline.

It brings her Berlin medal tally to three after also winning silver in the 200m freestyle.

Fellow Dunedin swimmers Caitlin Deans, Kane Follows and Zac Reid also put in big shifts to finish the weekend.

Deans placed eighth alongside Fairweather in the 800m, finishing in a time of 8min 39.48sec.

Follows finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke with his time of 55.24sec, and Reid was 24th in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1min 52.30sec.

The team will now head to Athens this weekend for the second round of the series.