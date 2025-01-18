First professional manager appointed to club

Cole Beckstead in action for the Dunedin Thunder ice hockey team last year. PHOTO: Mike Kingdon/NZIHL

Cole Beckstead has been appointed as the Dunedin Ice Hockey Club’s general manager.

Beckstead becomes the first professional manager appointed to the club and will be key in leading the club’s strategic direction and shaping the future of ice hockey in Dunedin.

Originally from Canada, Beckstead brings a wealth of experience in sports management and debuted for the Dunedin Thunder last season.

The forward made his mark in the national ice hockey league, finishing the season ranked as the fourth-top player with 31 points and was named best forward, with most assisted goals.

Dunedin Ice Hockey Club president Jodie Lewis was rapt with Beckstead’s appointment.

"Cole Beckstead’s appointment is a significant step forward for our club and the sport of ice hockey in New Zealand," Lewis said.

"His leadership and passion for the game will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and deepen our impact within the community.

"This is an exciting time for our members, fans, and everyone involved in the growth of ice hockey."

— APL