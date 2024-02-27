Four from Dunstan named in NZ squads

Jack Pearson. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

The accolades keep coming for Dunstan Arm this season.

Four Dunstan rowers have been named in the New Zealand under-21 and under-23 squads to compete at international regattas later this year.

Jack Pearson and Angus Kenny have been named in the men’s under-23 quad.

They will join Finn Hamill and Evan Williams, of Waikato, to compete at the under-23 world championship regatta in St Catharines, Canada, in August.

Freddy Todhunter and Elsie Talbot have been named in a large squad for the under-21 team.

The squad, which will later be split to form a women’s eight, four and quad and two reserves, will compete at the under-21 Pacific Regatta in Sydney on May 25 and June 1-2.

All four Dunstan rowers were standouts at the New Zealand championships earlier this month.

Pearson and Talbot both won sought-after red coats at the championships and contributed to many of the club’s 17 medals.

Pearson and Kenny were part of the Dunstan crew that won the men’s coxless quad sculls and bronze in the men’s premier coxless quad sculls.

Kenny also won bronze in the men’s senior single sculls.

Talbot and Todhunter won gold in the women’s senior double sculls, silver in the women’s under-22 double sculls and were part of the crew that won silver in both the women’s premier and senior coxless quad sculls.