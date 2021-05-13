McGregor world's highest-paid athlete

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He finished ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbe list released overnight.
During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021 McGregor earned $US180 million ($NZ251 million), a figure which includes $US158 million ($NZ220 million) from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.
Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $US130 million ($NZ181 million) while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned $US120 million ($NZ167 million) to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.
NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($US107.5 million) of the Dallas Cowboys and four-time NBA champion LeBron James ($US96.5 million) rounded out the top five.
Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-the-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.