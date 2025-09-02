Underdogs storm into quarterfinals

Underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered commanding performances at the US Open that carried them back to Grand Slam quarterfinals after years in the wilderness.

Osaka looked every bit the four-time major champion while dismantling third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes, reaching her first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal in five years with a display that mixed power with poise at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

"I'm a little sensitive. I don't want to cry. I had so much fun out here," said Osaka, of Japan, whose smile never left her face during the dominant victory. "A big thank you to my team. We've been through a lot, it hasn't been easy but they have been by my side."

For Gauff, the defeat marked another chapter in a challenging post-French Open period. Despite serving better than she had all tournament, the American made crucial errors from the baseline in areas where she typically excels.

"Today she was definitely on paper the underdog," Gauff, who won the US Open in 2023 said of her 23rd-seeded opponent, acknowledging the upset.

Two-time US Open champ Naomi Osaka is back in the quarters after five years. Photo: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The showdown marked the first time that the two fan favourites met in New York since their memorable 2019 tussle when the then 15-year-old Gauff lost to Osaka.

The fans who had kept on chattering through the earlier match on Ashe fell silent as the two began their battle, with Osaka breaking Gauff from the baseline in the first game in a superb first set.

Gauff has spent many months trying to rebuild her serve and was let down by it yet again as she produced a double fault on set point, one of five across the match.

The mistakes began to pile up for the American, who handed Osaka another break point with an unforced error in the sixth game of the second set and turned helplessly to her box during the final game, telling her coaches: "Nothing's working."

The pair embraced briefly at the net after Gauff bowed out with a shot into the net on match point and Osaka smiled in a subdued celebration.

"It's really special. I look up to her a lot, the way she conducts herself is really special. To be such a role model at such a young age, I have respect for her," said Osaka, who triumphed in New York in 2018 and 2020.

Every time Osaka has reached the last eight of a major, she has gone on to hoist the trophy and she will be hoping to maintain that track record in New York.

She won the last of her four Grand Slam titles at the 2021 Australian Open before withdrawing from Roland Garros to protect her mental wellbeing after disclosing her struggles with depression.

She skipped Wimbledon and then left the US Open in tears later that year after an unexpected third-round defeat, announcing that she would take a break from playing. She also took a maternity break for the duration of the 2023 season.

Having failed to progress beyond the third round at her first seven slams following her maternity break, she finally looked to have regained her mojo after reaching the Montreal final last month. Her partnership with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski appears to be working.

Osaka will next play Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova, who beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3 in a hard-fought match.

Iga Swiatek is the youngest woman to reach at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Photo: Reuters

Swiatek marches on

A laser-focused Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as the former US Open champion methodically dismantled Russian 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-1.

The 24-year-old's crushing win on Louis Armstrong Stadium meant that she became the youngest woman to reach at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season since 18-year-old Maria Sharapova managed the feat in 2005.

After an early exchange of breaks, the Polish player pounced again in the seventh game when Alexandrova's attempt at a cheeky shot at the net misfired and allowed the 2022 New York champion to bag the opening set shortly afterwards.

Six-times major winner Swiatek never looked back from there as she took control of the second set to see off Alexandrova and continue her bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

That double success would prove remarkable for a player long considered a claycourt specialist after four French Open wins. "Now I like all of them," second seed Swiatek said of the different surfaces, adding it felt a bit "weird".

Meanwhile, Venus Williams capped off a magical day session by advancing with partner Leylah Fernandez in their improbable doubles run, converting four of five break points in a 6-3 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Auger-Aliassime composed

In the men's competition, Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered his own statement with a composed 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over 15th seed Andrey Rublev, reaching his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open after battling through injuries and confidence struggles.

"Today is my first time playing Arthur Ashe in a few years. It feels even better than the first time," the 25th seed said.

"In '21 I was on my way back and had a few setbacks and injuries, struggles with confidence. To come back here for the second time, it feels better and more deserved."

Auger-Aliassime stressed that staying "calm-headed in those big pressure moments" was important.

The Canadian faces Australian and eighth seed Alex de Minaur next.

Italy's 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti dominated Spain's Jaume Munar to win 6-3 6-0 6-1 and advance to the last eight for the first time.

Medvedev splits with coach

Daniil Medvedev and his coach Gilles Cervara have announced the end of their eight-year collaboration, days after the former world No 1 stunning first-round exit.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 to Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic clash where the 29-year-old launched a tirade against the chair umpire, whipped up a jeering crowd that prevented his opponent from serving and smashed his racket after the match.

Cervara, named ATP Coach of the Year in 2019, helped Medvedev secure 20 titles, including the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.