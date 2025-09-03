Alcaraz on track for showdown with Djokovic

Former champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his imperious march at the US Open, staying on course for a potentially high-voltage showdown with 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

The second-seeded Spaniard produced yet another clinical display to beat Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 in the quarterfinals at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday and secured his spot in the last four without dropping a set this year.

The 22-year-old, who is chasing his first hardcourt Grand Slam title since his 2022 triumph at Flushing Meadows and sixth overall, will await the winner of the evening session encounter between Djokovic and local hope Taylor Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his first hardcourt Grand Slam title since his 2022 triumph at the US Open and sixth overall. Photo: Reuters

If Djokovic gets to the semifinal, he will arrive with a 5-3 win-loss record against Alcaraz having beaten him in their last two clashes - in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and last year's Paris Olympics final.

Alcaraz can take the world No 1 ranking from Italian Jannik Sinner if he emerges triumphant in New York at the end of the fortnight, but is trying not to think about that at this stage.

"If I think about the world number one spot too much, I'm going to put pressure on myself and I don't want to do that," Alcaraz said.

"I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can."

PERFECT RUN

While his rivalry with Alcaraz is close, Djokovic has not lost a match in 10 meetings with Fritz and the Serb will try to keep his perfect run going against the American in the final match of the evening on the main showcourt.

The 38-year-old has lost some of his fire - failing to make a Grand Slam final all year - but his desire to win a 25th major title and go past Margaret Court still burns at the tournament where he has hoisted the trophy four times previously.

Fourth seed Fritz is the home fans' only remaining hope to end a 22-year American men's drought at the US Open, a year after he came up short in the final to Italian Jannik Sinner.

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez show support during their quarterfinal match. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Venus Williams will look to continue her impressive women's doubles run at Louis Armstrong Stadium with 22-year-old Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.

The pair face a formidable task against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the US, who won the Australian Open earlier this year.

New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski enjoyed a 0-6 6-5 6-4 win over Hungarian Timea Babos and Brazil's Luisa Stefani.

Walkover for Sabalenka

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover into the US Open semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw due to injury, organisers said.

Vondrousova, Wimbledon champion in 2023, had impressed in New York with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina. But injury again derailed the 26-year-old, who has endured long spells on the sidelines in recent seasons.

Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semi-final, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).

The top seed now face American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Pegula earlier dispatched twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 in a clinical display.

Fourth-ranked Pegula had a dreadful run-up to the year's final major but has flipped the script in New York, where she has yet to drop a set and fired off 17 winners to beat the unseeded Czech.